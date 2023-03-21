La Lega Serie A ha reso noto gli orari dalla 29a alla 32a giornata. Ritorno delle semifinali di Coppa Italia: Inter-Juventus il 26 aprile
Milan, Naples and Inter – the three teams involved in the quarter-finals of the Champions League – will anticipate the 29th day of A league playing on Friday 7th April. Salernitana-Inter at the Arechi will open the Easter round with kick-off set for 5pm, while the Napoli di Spalletti will visit Lecce at 7pm Milan will host Empoli with kick-off at 21. The Olimpico match between Lazio and Juventus will instead be postponed to Saturday evening.
29th DAY
|Data
|Hours
|Match
|07/04/2023
|17:00
|Salernitana-Inter
|07/04/2023
|19:00
|Lecce-Naples
|07/04/2023
|21:00
|Milan-Empoli
|08/04/2023
|12:30
|Udinese-Monza
|08/04/2023
|14:30
|Fiorentina-Spezia
|08/04/2023
|16:30
|Sampdoria-Cremonese
|08/04/2023
|16:30
|Atalanta-Bologna
|08/04/2023
|18:30
|Turin-Rome
|08/04/2023
|18:30
|Verona-Sassuolo
|08/04/2023
|20:45
|Lazio-Juventus
30th DAY
|Data
|Hours
|Match
|14/04/2023
|18:30
|Cremonese-Empoli
|14/04/2023
|20:45
|Spezia-Lazio
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Bologna-Milan
|15/04/2023
|18:00
|Naples-Verona
|15/04/2023
|20:45
|Inter-Monza
|16/04/2023
|12:30
|Lecce-Sampdoria
|16/04/2023
|15:00
|Turin-Salernitana
|16/04/2023
|18:00
|Sassuolo-Juventus
|16/04/2023
|20:45
|Rome-Udinese
|17/04/2023
|20:45
|Fiorentina-Atalanta
31st DAY
|Data
|Hours
|Match
|21/04/2023
|20:45
|Sampdoria-Spezia
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Salernitana-Sassuolo
|22/04/2023
|18:00
|Lazio-Turin
|22/04/2023
|20:45
|Verona-Bologna
|23/04/2023
|12:30
|Empoli-Inter
|23/04/2023
|15:00
|Udinese-Cremonese
|23/04/2023
|15:00
|Monza-Fiorentina
|23/04/2023
|18:00
|Milan-Lecce
|23/04/2023
|20:45
|Juventus-Naples
|24/04/2023
|20:45
|Atalanta-Rome
32nd DAY
|Data
|Hours
|Match
|28/04/2023
|18:30
|Lecce-Udinese
|28/04/2023
|20:45
|Spezia-Monza
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Naples-Salernitana
|29/04/2023
|18:00
|Rome-Milan
|29/04/2023
|20:45
|Turin-Atalanta
|30/04/2023
|12:30
|Inter-Lazio
|30/04/2023
|15:00
|Sassuolo-Empoli
|30/04/2023
|15:00
|Cremonese-Verona
|30/04/2023
|18:00
|Fiorentina-Sampdoria
|30/04/2023
|20:45
|Bologna-Juventus
The calendar of the semi-finals of the Italian Cup
The two semi-finals of the Coppa Italia will be played according to this schedule:
gone
Juventus-Inter on 4th April at 9pm
Cremonese-Fiorentina on April 5th at 9pm
Return
Inter-Juventus on April 26th at 9pm
Fiorentina-Cremonese on April 27th at 9pm
The final is scheduled for Wednesday 24 May 2023 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.