Milan, Naples and Inter – the three teams involved in the quarter-finals of the Champions League – will anticipate the 29th day of A league playing on Friday 7th April. Salernitana-Inter at the Arechi will open the Easter round with kick-off set for 5pm, while the Napoli di Spalletti will visit Lecce at 7pm Milan will host Empoli with kick-off at 21. The Olimpico match between Lazio and Juventus will instead be postponed to Saturday evening.

29th DAY

Data Hours Match 07/04/2023 17:00 Salernitana-Inter 07/04/2023 19:00 Lecce-Naples 07/04/2023 21:00 Milan-Empoli 08/04/2023 12:30 Udinese-Monza 08/04/2023 14:30 Fiorentina-Spezia 08/04/2023 16:30 Sampdoria-Cremonese 08/04/2023 16:30 Atalanta-Bologna 08/04/2023 18:30 Turin-Rome 08/04/2023 18:30 Verona-Sassuolo 08/04/2023 20:45 Lazio-Juventus

30th DAY

Data Hours Match 14/04/2023 18:30 Cremonese-Empoli 14/04/2023 20:45 Spezia-Lazio 15/04/2023 15:00 Bologna-Milan 15/04/2023 18:00 Naples-Verona 15/04/2023 20:45 Inter-Monza 16/04/2023 12:30 Lecce-Sampdoria 16/04/2023 15:00 Turin-Salernitana 16/04/2023 18:00 Sassuolo-Juventus 16/04/2023 20:45 Rome-Udinese 17/04/2023 20:45 Fiorentina-Atalanta

31st DAY

Data Hours Match 21/04/2023 20:45 Sampdoria-Spezia 22/04/2023 15:00 Salernitana-Sassuolo 22/04/2023 18:00 Lazio-Turin 22/04/2023 20:45 Verona-Bologna 23/04/2023 12:30 Empoli-Inter 23/04/2023 15:00 Udinese-Cremonese 23/04/2023 15:00 Monza-Fiorentina 23/04/2023 18:00 Milan-Lecce 23/04/2023 20:45 Juventus-Naples 24/04/2023 20:45 Atalanta-Rome

32nd DAY

Data Hours Match 28/04/2023 18:30 Lecce-Udinese 28/04/2023 20:45 Spezia-Monza 29/04/2023 15:00 Naples-Salernitana 29/04/2023 18:00 Rome-Milan 29/04/2023 20:45 Turin-Atalanta 30/04/2023 12:30 Inter-Lazio 30/04/2023 15:00 Sassuolo-Empoli 30/04/2023 15:00 Cremonese-Verona 30/04/2023 18:00 Fiorentina-Sampdoria 30/04/2023 20:45 Bologna-Juventus

The calendar of the semi-finals of the Italian Cup

The two semi-finals of the Coppa Italia will be played according to this schedule:

gone



Juventus-Inter on 4th April at 9pm



Cremonese-Fiorentina on April 5th at 9pm

Return



Inter-Juventus on April 26th at 9pm



Fiorentina-Cremonese on April 27th at 9pm

The final is scheduled for Wednesday 24 May 2023 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.