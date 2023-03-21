Home Health Serie A advances and postponements: Milan-Empoli, Lecce-Naples and Salernitana-Inter on Friday 7 April
Serie A advances and postponements: Milan-Empoli, Lecce-Naples and Salernitana-Inter on Friday 7 April

THE CALENDAR

 La Lega Serie A ha reso noto gli orari dalla 29a alla 32a giornata. Ritorno delle semifinali di Coppa Italia: Inter-Juventus il 26 aprile


Milan, Naples and Inter – the three teams involved in the quarter-finals of the Champions League – will anticipate the 29th day of A league playing on Friday 7th April. Salernitana-Inter at the Arechi will open the Easter round with kick-off set for 5pm, while the Napoli di Spalletti will visit Lecce at 7pm Milan will host Empoli with kick-off at 21. The Olimpico match between Lazio and Juventus will instead be postponed to Saturday evening.

29th DAY

Data Hours Match
07/04/2023 17:00 Salernitana-Inter
07/04/2023 19:00 Lecce-Naples
07/04/2023 21:00 Milan-Empoli
08/04/2023 12:30 Udinese-Monza
08/04/2023 14:30 Fiorentina-Spezia
08/04/2023 16:30 Sampdoria-Cremonese
08/04/2023 16:30 Atalanta-Bologna
08/04/2023 18:30 Turin-Rome
08/04/2023 18:30 Verona-Sassuolo
08/04/2023 20:45 Lazio-Juventus

30th DAY

Data Hours Match
14/04/2023 18:30 Cremonese-Empoli
14/04/2023 20:45 Spezia-Lazio
15/04/2023 15:00 Bologna-Milan
15/04/2023 18:00 Naples-Verona
15/04/2023 20:45 Inter-Monza
16/04/2023 12:30 Lecce-Sampdoria
16/04/2023 15:00 Turin-Salernitana
16/04/2023 18:00 Sassuolo-Juventus
16/04/2023 20:45 Rome-Udinese
17/04/2023 20:45 Fiorentina-Atalanta

31st DAY

Data Hours Match
21/04/2023 20:45 Sampdoria-Spezia
22/04/2023 15:00 Salernitana-Sassuolo
22/04/2023 18:00 Lazio-Turin
22/04/2023 20:45 Verona-Bologna
23/04/2023 12:30 Empoli-Inter
23/04/2023 15:00 Udinese-Cremonese
23/04/2023 15:00 Monza-Fiorentina
23/04/2023 18:00 Milan-Lecce
23/04/2023 20:45 Juventus-Naples
24/04/2023 20:45 Atalanta-Rome

32nd DAY

Data Hours Match
28/04/2023 18:30 Lecce-Udinese
28/04/2023 20:45 Spezia-Monza
29/04/2023 15:00 Naples-Salernitana
29/04/2023 18:00 Rome-Milan
29/04/2023 20:45 Turin-Atalanta
30/04/2023 12:30 Inter-Lazio
30/04/2023 15:00 Sassuolo-Empoli
30/04/2023 15:00 Cremonese-Verona
30/04/2023 18:00 Fiorentina-Sampdoria
30/04/2023 20:45 Bologna-Juventus

The calendar of the semi-finals of the Italian Cup

The two semi-finals of the Coppa Italia will be played according to this schedule:

gone

Juventus-Inter on 4th April at 9pm

Cremonese-Fiorentina on April 5th at 9pm

Return

Inter-Juventus on April 26th at 9pm

Fiorentina-Cremonese on April 27th at 9pm

The final is scheduled for Wednesday 24 May 2023 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

