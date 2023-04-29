Home » Serie A, advances and postponements: Napoli-Inter on Sunday 21 May at 6pm
Serie A, advances and postponements: Napoli-Inter on Sunday 21 May at 6pm

The Lega Serie A has announced the times and dates of the 35th and 36th matchdays championship. Lazio-Lecce opens the 35th round on Friday 12 May at 20.45. The two Milanese players will be on the field on Saturday: Spezia-Milan at 18 and Sassuolo-Inter at 20.45. The big match of the 36th round Napoli-Inter is scheduled for Sunday 21 May at 6pm. Two postponements on Monday: Roma-Salernitana at 18 and Empoli-Juventus at 20.45. Below is the complete schedule of the two days of Serie A.

35th DAY

12/05/2023 Friday 20.45 Lazio-Lecce

13/05/2023 Saturday 15.00 Salernitana-Atalanta

13/05/2023 Saturday 18.00 Spezia-Milan

13/05/2023 Saturday 20.45 Inter-Sassuolo

14/05/2023 Sunday 12.30 Hellas Verona-Turin

14/05/2023 Sunday 15.00 Fiorentina-Udinese

14/05/2023 Sunday 15.00 Monza-Naples

14/05/2023 Sunday 18.00 Bologna-Rome

14/05/2023 Sunday 20.45 Juventus-Cremonese

15/05/2023 Monday 20.45 Sampdoria-Empoli

36th DAY

19/05/2023 Friday 20.45 Sassuolo-Monza

20/05/2023 Saturday 15.00 Cremonese-Bologna

20/05/2023 Saturday 18.00 Atalanta-Hellas Verona

20/05/2023 Saturday 20.45 Milan-Sampdoria

21/05/2023 Sunday 12.30 Lecce-Spezia

21/05/2023 Sunday 15.00 Turin-Fiorentina

21/05/2023 Sunday 18.00 Naples-Inter

21/05/2023 Sunday 20.45 Udinese-Lazio

22/05/2023 Monday 18.30 Rome-Salernitana

22/05/2023 Monday 20.45 Empoli-Juventus

