Serie A, advances and postponements: Napoli-Inter on Sunday 21 May at 6pm

The Lega Serie A has announced the times and dates of the 35th and 36th matchdays championship. Lazio-Lecce opens the 35th round on Friday 12 May at 20.45. The two Milanese players will be on the field on Saturday: Spezia-Milan at 18 and Sassuolo-Inter at 20.45. The big match of the 36th round Napoli-Inter is scheduled for Sunday 21 May at 6pm. Two postponements on Monday: Roma-Salernitana at 18 and Empoli-Juventus at 20.45. Below is the complete schedule of the two days of Serie A.
35th DAY
12/05/2023 Friday 20.45 Lazio-Lecce
13/05/2023 Saturday 15.00 Salernitana-Atalanta
13/05/2023 Saturday 18.00 Spezia-Milan
13/05/2023 Saturday 20.45 Inter-Sassuolo
14/05/2023 Sunday 12.30 Hellas Verona-Turin
14/05/2023 Sunday 15.00 Fiorentina-Udinese
14/05/2023 Sunday 15.00 Monza-Naples
14/05/2023 Sunday 18.00 Bologna-Rome
14/05/2023 Sunday 20.45 Juventus-Cremonese
15/05/2023 Monday 20.45 Sampdoria-Empoli
36th DAY
19/05/2023 Friday 20.45 Sassuolo-Monza
20/05/2023 Saturday 15.00 Cremonese-Bologna
20/05/2023 Saturday 18.00 Atalanta-Hellas Verona
20/05/2023 Saturday 20.45 Milan-Sampdoria
21/05/2023 Sunday 12.30 Lecce-Spezia
21/05/2023 Sunday 15.00 Turin-Fiorentina
21/05/2023 Sunday 18.00 Naples-Inter
21/05/2023 Sunday 20.45 Udinese-Lazio
22/05/2023 Monday 18.30 Rome-Salernitana
22/05/2023 Monday 20.45 Empoli-Juventus