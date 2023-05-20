Serie A, Atalanta-Verona 3-1: Gasperini remains attached to Europe

L’Atalanta beats 3-1 il Verona in the third advance of the 36th day of A league and momentarily hangs the Milan in sixth place in the standings, remaining in the running for a place in next season’s European competitions. The Bergamo players are surprised by the goal at the start of Lazovic (11′), but they immediately grab the equal with a great right foot Zappacosta (22′). In shot one madness of Montipò give to Pasalic the 2-1 (54′), before that Hojlund close the accounts with a left from outside the box (62′). Hellas remains in third from last place with two games to go and sees the specter of Serie B approaching.

For the Gialloblù a lot will depend on the direct clash scheduled for Sunday between Lecce (32 points) e Spice (30, like Verona), but in any case it will be it is essential to beat Empoli at home to try to override one of the two before the last day. Arithmetically, however, it saves the Salernitana. The Goddess is called to the enterprise against theInter at San Siro in seven days to continue, regardless of the results of Milan and Rome, to hope at least in the Europa League.

THE MATCH

Gasperini chooses an offensive setup despite the many absences, with Pasalic supporting Hojlund and Muriel. The hosts start with good intensity, but the first good chance is for Hellas: the action stems from a mistake in the clearance phase by Sportiello and ends with a Lazovic’s shot just wide. A minute passes and it is the Serbian himself who unlocks it: great pocket by TerraccianoBergamo defense caught in the back time e surgical right in the corner that is worth 0-1. The Nerazzurri reaction was rather vehement and took shape in the 22nd minute: a nice exchange Zappacosta-Muriel at the limit, the Colombian returns to the outside that beats Montipò with a big right turn. The match is crackling, albeit full of technical errors on both sides. Atalanta came close to making it 2-1 in the 37th minute with a header by Hojlund rejected for a corner by Montipòbut the first half ends in a draw.

The recovery begins at a much slower pace, Hellas closes behind leaving very little space, but in the 53rd minute betrayed by Montipò: the goalkeeper ventures into a senseless dribbling on Pasalic, loses the ball and opens the door for the Croatian to make it 2-1. The Scala players also drop mentally and in the 62nd minute the goal arrives 3-1: too much space for Hojlund on the edge of the area, the Dane’s left foot was powerful and precise enough to pierce Montipò again. The substitutions (Verdi and Gaich) reinvigorate Zaffaroni’s team for a few minutes, which however finds a few jolts only in the final minutes: first a crossbar chipped by Sulemana with a right from sidereal distance, then a stake hit by Gaich anticipating Sportiello on a Scalvini pie. However, the result did not change and at the triple whistle from Sozza it was Atalanta who rejoiced.

REPORT CARDS

Zappacosta 6,5 – Not always punctual in the defensive phase, but his contribution in the opposing half is essential. He signs the splendid 1-1 goal proving to be extraordinarily effective when he can push and concentrate on the right.

Hojlund 7 – A game of great sacrifice and struggle, topped off with some classy play and embellished with a goal that synthesises class and power.

Muriel 6,5 – He acts more as a finisher than a finisher, but he does it with great cleanliness and precision, also providing the assist which is worth the 1-1 by Zappacosta.

Lazovic 6.5 – He immediately scares Atalanta and after two minutes he punishes them with a great centre-forward goal, he drops as the minutes go by and leaves the field at the start of the second half, but remains the best of his team.

Montiport 4 – An unforgivable lightness three days from the end, with the match in balance and the team fighting for salvation.

He 6 – He makes life hard in Hojlund with a performance of great character and substance on a physical level, he gives up a bit on a mental level after the Montipò mess and is too light on the Dane on the occasion of the 3-1.

THE TABLE

Atalanta-Verona 3-1

Atalanta (3-4-1-2): Sportiello 6; Toloi 6, Djimsiti 6, Scalvini 5,5; Zappacosta 6,5 ​​(11′ st Okoli 6), De Roon 6,5, Koopmeiners 6, Maehle 6; Pasalic 6 (32′ st Ederson 6); Muriel 6,5 (11′ st Lookman 6), Hojlund 7 (41′ st Demiral sv).

Trainer: Gasperini 6.5

Verona (3-4-2-1): Montipò 4; Cabal 5.5, Hien 6, Ceccherini 6 (35′ st Coppola 6); Terracciano 6 (20′ st Verdi 6), Tameze 6 (35′ st Abildgaard 6), Sulemana 5.5, Depaoli 5.5; Lazovic 6.5 (13′ st Faraoni 5.5), Ngonge 5; Djuric 5.5 (20′ st Gaich 6).

Trainer: Zaffaroni 5.5

Referee: Sozza

Markers: 11′ Lazovic (V), 22′ Zappacosta (A), 8′ st Pasalic (A), 17′ st Hojlund (A)

Ammonite yourself: Koopmeiners (A), Hien (V), Depaoli (V), Faraoni (V)

Expelled:

THE STATISTICS OF ATALANTA-VERONA

As of 2015, Davide Zappacosta is the defender who has scored the most goals from outside the box (excluding direct free-kick goals) in Europe’s top five leagues: nine out of nine from long play (eight in Serie A, one in the Premier League) .

50% of the goals (4/8) scored by Davide Zappacosta from outside the box in Serie A came in the month of May: excluding direct free-kicks, nobody has done better in this month of the year (Politano too four) starting from 2004/05 (Serie A returned to 20 teams).

Davide Zappacosta has been involved in four of Atalanta’s last eight goals in the league (three goals, one assist): the Orobici defender had only had a hand in two of his team’s previous 51 goals in Serie A 2022/23 .

Since his arrival at Atalanta (2018/19), only Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored more goals (38) than Mario Pasalic (37) among midfielders in the Italian top flight.

Rasmus Højlund is the youngest player to achieve double figures in goals and assists (8+2) in the current tournament and fourth in the top five European leagues 2022/23, after Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko.

Darko Lazovic found his goal again in an away Serie A match 763 days after the last, scored against Sampdoria, at the Ferraris stadium on 17 April 2021. In general, however, the Verona striker did not go on target since last January, against Lecce.

Darko Lazovic has scored four goals this season: a personal best in a single Serie A tournament.

In 2023, only Mattia Zaccagni (eight) has been involved in more goals than Darko Lazovic (seven, four goals, three winning passes) among midfielders in this league.

Atalanta are the team that has scored the most goals from outside the box in this league: 12, of which four in the last four Serie A matches this season.

Atalanta are the team that has scored the most goals (15) with defenders in Serie A 2022/23.

It was since 2014/15 that Atalanta had not conceded a goal for 11 consecutive matches in a single Serie A tournament (11, in fact, with Edoardo Reja on the bench).

Verona have lost their last two league games, having suffered only one defeat in the previous six (W3, D2).