Fiorentina regains the success that has been missing since 7 January in the league, a dry 3-0 at Verona. However, the Viola’s third goal also made headlines. Although the match was now decided, Biraghi exploited a little confusion about a free-kick to kick from midfield and surprise Montipò. A truly perfect execution to be relived below in the video posted by DAZN colleagues.

