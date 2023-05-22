Serie A, Empoli-Juventus 4-1 – Football

Serie A, Empoli 4-1 Juventus THE breaking latest news

Empoli enjoys salvation and celebrates in front of their fans with a historic victory. Juventus are beaten 4-1, dominated far and wide for long stretches in a game that started uphill for the black and whites, even before starting with the 10-point penalty. “We played in a surreal situation, with the sentence arrived a quarter of an hour before the match. But the mental collapse is not justified. Now we have to keep quiet and accept defeat. But I want to say one thing: let it be clear that on the pitch we have scored 69 points,” Massimiliano Allegri told DAZN.

ANSA Agency Judgment of the FIGC Court after the postponement of the Guarantee College. ‘The 7 Juve managers acquitted’. ‘Bitterness in the club and in millions of fans’. Calvo ‘We are not satisfied, we evaluate the appeal’ (ANSA)

Juve never fully in the game, and now seventh and out of the cups. Having achieved one’s goal, one’s ‘scudetto’ already a week ago with Sampdoria, gave Zanetti’s team a particular boost, which played absolutely free with the head. It was seen immediately: the lightness of Empoli against a Juve weighed down by the elimination of the Europa League in Seville and then by the decision of the sports justice, which arrived a few minutes after the kick-off. Caputo celebrates with a brace, but there is also the seal of captain Luperto, closed by Piccoli’s fourth blue goal.

Only a goal by Chiesa for the 3-1 made Allegri hope for a comeback, who appeared visibly shaken in the end. Perhaps the most difficult moment of the season for Juve. Ambitions from the Champions League decidedly reduced after the decision of the Court of Appeal. A decision arrived during the warm-up of the ‘Castellani’ match. Perhaps it is no coincidence that the start of the match was important for the black and whites, almost as a reaction of anger: three golden opportunities in fifteen minutes happened to Vlahovic, Kostic and Milik, with the result that could have been unlocked immediately in favor of Allegri’s boys. Instead here is the blue advantage: Milik’s foul on Cambiaghi in the area. From eleven meters Caputo is cold and the angle so as not to allow Szczesny to get there. Not even four minutes go by and the guests seem to be out of the game already: on the developments of a corner Caputo tries the half bicycle kick, with Akpa-Akpro who is on the trajectory and deflects it; extraordinary save by Szczesny who, however, leaves the ball to Luperto who scores from a meter. Opportunity to shorten Bremer: from two steps – and with the mirror completely open – he inexplicably sends to the side. Rabiot is the only one who tries to do something. Juve playing but they are not behind with concentration.

Empoli-Juventus 4-1 (2-0). Empoli (4-2-3-1): Vicar; Ebuhei, Ismajli, Luperto, Parisi; Grassi, Bandinelli (23′ St Haas); Akpa Akpro (43′ st Stojanovic), Fazzini (33′ st Henderson), Cambiaghi (33′ st Pjaca); Caputo (43′ st Piccoli).

In the second half, Alex Sandro lost another ball in a trivial way, leaving Akpa-Akpro the corridor on the right to assist Caputo in the middle of the area. Touch below for the Empoli striker who scores twice over Szczesny. Juventus who takes the ball of the game, but is more left by Empoli who tries to crush it on the counterattack. Chiesa made it 3-1 in the final, also due to a half mistake by Vicario, used to blocking everything: this time he let the ball pass, perhaps more affordable than a match in which he was once again the protagonist. It is the goal of the flag for Juve. In the 93rd minute Kean’s mistake arrives and Piccoli takes advantage of it in the area for the final 4-1. We sing flying to the ‘Castellani’, while the triple whistle starts the song by Gianna Nannini ‘Fenomenale’, just like the Empoli season by Paolo Zanetti.

With the 4-1 defeat at Empoli, Juventus slipped to seventh place in the standings, with 59 points, and are currently outside the area that gives access to the European cups. Another outcome of the penalty – unless there is a further revision of the sentence – is the mathematical qualification of Lazio to the next Champions League. The biancocelesti, who were third, like all the teams that were from third to seventh position go up one step and with 68 points they are certain of the pass.