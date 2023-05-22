Serie A – Empoli-Juventus 4-1 report cards: black and white in total confusion. Evil Alex Sandro, perfect Luperto

Empoli-Juventus, a match valid for the 36th day of Serie A, ended with a score of 4-1 thanks to goals from Caputo (brace), Luperto, Chiesa and Piccoli. With this result, Juventus drops to seventh place in the standings, considering the new penalty. Below are the votes for the protagonists of the match.

Empoli report cards

William VICAR 5.5: he finds himself in his hands an attempt chewed by Vlahovic in the melee, then risks a lot by intervening on the Serbian outside his area. He lets himself be pierced by the non-irresistible conclusion of Chiesa.

Tyronne EBUEHI 6,5: he asserts himself on aerial duels in both penalty areas. His physicality hinders Kostic’s advance.

Ardian ISMAJLI 6.5: at the start he suffers from the Bianconeri’s central advances, he takes measures as the minutes pass, also assisted by the perfect performance of Luperto.

Sebastian LUPERT 7.5: excellent game of the former Napoli. Master of the area on high balls, he uses his trade in the confrontation with Vlahovic. Cold in bagging the 2-0 in the scrum.

Fabiano PARIS 7: very bubbly from the first to the last minute. Barbieri struggles to contain it, in the second half he has a more uncomfortable client with the entrance to the Church.

Alberto GRASSI 6.5: valuable in coverage, his runs back are important to stem the advances of Kostic.

Philip BANDINELLI 6.5: the first setting always passes from his feet, his quality makes the game of his turn. Thick tender. (since 68′ HAAS 6,5: enters when there is only to defend and you have to duck a lot to cover the rear. Protagonist of the rebound/assist for Piccoli’s goal)

Jean-Daniel AKPA-AKPRO 7: he touches the ball put back in the center by Caputo from two steps away, finding the miraculous answer from Szczesny. Bravo to steal the ball from Alex Sandro and serve the assist to Caputo for the 3-0. (since 88′ STOJANOVIC s.v.)

Jacopo FAZZINI 6.5: lively in the median, he often sacrifices himself in defensive retreat. He has the poker opportunity on his right hand. (since 78′ HENDERSON s.v.)

Nicolò CAMBIAGHI 6.5: reactive in conquering the penalty that generates the advantage. The ex Pordenone is not flashy this evening, but guarantees the usual fundamental dose of racing. (since 78′ PIJA St)

Francesco CAPUTO 7.5: perfect penalty to send Empoli up 1-0. Make the most of the assist received from Akpa Akpro with a delicious lob that bypasses Szczesny. Finalizer. (since 88′ SMALL 6.5: he has 2 chances in the very few minutes on the pitch, he’s not wrong on the second attempt. What an impact!)

Coach Paolo ZANETTI 7.5: after his salvation, Empoli produces a sumptuous performance, to seal a certainly positive championship. A good defensive phase and a lot of concreteness in the restarts create a dream 4-1.

Juventus report cards

Wojciech SZCZESNY 6: on the occasion of the second goal conceded he had been prodigious on the initial close attempt by Akpa-Akpro. He can do nothing to curb the Tuscan tide. He avoids poker on Piccoli’s first stone, he can do nothing on the close attempt.

Federico CATS 5.5: at the beginning of the match he stands out for a good initiative on the right, in the offensive phase. Behind Allegri’s 3 line he dances, he tries to resist but collapses in the final losing the duel with Piccoli.

BREMER 5: the defense sleeps on Luperto’s goal, he is unable to stem Akpa-Akpro’s touch. He eats up a big chance before the break. He can’t put a piece in after Alex Sandro’s mistake that causes the trio. Failed

ALEX SANDRO 4,5: the team accuses the disadvantage and in the defensive phase there is a lot of confusion for a good part of the first half. Superficially loses a ball against Akpa-Akpro in the action of the third goal. Very bad. (from 63′ RUGANI5,5: in the final he concedes too many meters to Parisi’s solitary run)

Thomas BARBIERI 5: Allegri asks him for more courage, but in the first half he seems awkward and not very proactive. Replaced at halftime. (from 46′ CHURCH6,5: try to ignite the spark on the right, find the web of hope at minute 85)

Fabio MIRETTI 5: too weak in the interdiction phase and not precise in finishing. It’s definitely not on his best night. (from 46′ PAREDES 5: must stop Parisi with a hard tackle in the slide that costs him the yellow card, he is unable to compact the midfield)

Manuel LOCATELLI 5.5: his aggression tries to wake up his parents, but the evening is complicated. In the second half he too loses distance by blowing up the defensive filter. (since 59′ OF MARY 5.5: no play worthy of its name, however enters the race now addressed)

Adrien RABIOT 6: he starts with the usual dynamism, then enters the bad night of the team. He gets a yellow card for a bad foul in the midfield and is not accurate in the shooting phase. He serves the ball in the center from which Chiesa’s goal comes.

Filip KOSTIC 5: his coverage in the defensive phase is totally absent. For the rest he takes the bottom on more than one occasion, but this evening he lacks incisiveness.

Arkadiusz MILIK 4.5: at the start he doesn’t find the paw in a small area that could have been worth the advantage. He is anticipated by Cambiaghi causing the penalty converted by Caputo. He hits a sensational crossbar with his head. (since 59′ KEAN 5: from his incorrect raise, Piccoli’s 4-1 was born, an entry to forget)

Dusan VLAHOVIC 5: he has a great desire to find the goal, but is not calm and cold at the moment of conclusion. He misses a couple of important chances, in the first half he gets stopped by an avalanche exit from Vicario (near the foul).

Herds: Massimiliano ALLEGRI 4.5: not easy to prepare a game in this context. The penalty (communicated in the pre-match) probably takes the team’s focus away from the Castellani match. Confusion, defensive fragility and lack of lucidity in front of goal. A collapse from which it will not be easy to restart.

