Serie A: Fiorentina-Roma 2-1, Jovic and Ikoné overturn the Giallorossi

On the 37th day of Serie A, Fiorentina beat Roma 2-1 in comeback (with his mind already on the Europa League final) and recovered after the defeat in the Italian Cup against Inter. The Giallorossi start strong and unlock the match in the 11th minute with El Shaarawy and they dominated the first half far and wide, with Viola saved by a great Cerofolini. In the second half the Tuscans press and manage to overturn the match in the final within 3′: in the 85th minute Jovic from a few steps away he equalized after a tower from Mandragora, in the 88th minute this time the header was from Kouame for Iconic which is not wrong.

THE MATCH



With a heart-warming second half, Fiorentina overturned Roma and greeted their fans with a prestigious victory, an excellent prelude to the Conference League final scheduled for June 7 in Prague against West Ham. A victory strongly desired and torn with the teeth only in the final, thanks to two practically copied actions well capitalized by Jovic and Ikoné. On the other hand, those who for obvious reasons already had their heads in Europe are Mourinho’s team who, despite the large and predictable turnover, still played a great first half, during which they deserved much more than a single goal lead. The Special One dosed men and energy in view of Sevilla and paid dearly for a drop in concentration in the final. Nothing serious tonight, but to be avoided on Wednesday in Budapest where the Giallorossi are hunting for the second European cup in the space of two seasons after the victory in the Conference League.

Returning from the disappointment of the defeat in the Italian Cup and with the Conference League final in his sights in 10 days, Italiano doses strength and energy and makes a large turnover: in goal it’s up to Cerofilini, in defense Igor and Venuti find space, in central midfield are Mandragora and Duncan, while in attack it’s up to Jovic with Ikoné and Saponara on the sides. Mourinho, with the Europa League final just around the corner, leaves the bruised Pellegrini, Dybala and Spinazzola in Rome, as well as Rui Patricio and Matic. Make way for the young Missori and Tahirovic, with Solbakken and El El Shaarawy behind Belotti. On the field the big Smalling and Wijnaldum who need to put precious minutes in their legs in view of Sevilla. The first ring came from Fiorentina, but Mandragora’s free-kick was deflected for a corner by the barrier. It’s just a flash in the pan for the Tuscans, given that in the first half it’s an authentic Giallorossi monologue. Roma pass at the first opportunity: Belotti shoots on the edge of offside and bowls in the area for Solbakken, the Norwegian’s head bank for El Shaarawy who makes Cerofolini dry from a few steps away (11 ‘). Viola fails to react, despite holding the ball they fail to find the winning play and in the 26th minute they risk again, when Cerofolini saves Wijnaldum on the way out, then on the rebound Martinez Quarta saves Solbakken’s shot on the line. The Dutchman came close to doubling the lead again in the 36th minute, but his shot at the near post was deflected for a corner. In the final half, Cerofolini saved his goals twice, first in the 44th minute by flying into El Shaarary’s blow from outside the area, then saving by diving on Belotti’s diagonal.

The Italian tries to take cover with a double substitution in the interval: Milenkovic in for Martinez Quarta (booked) and Terzic for Biraghi. Mou thinks of Budapest and removes Smalling (in Mancini) and El Shaarawy, who felt a small muscle discomfort in the final for Celik, with Zalewski increasing his range of action. The inertia of the match changes, also because with the passing of the minutes in Roma’s home one thinks more and more of Wednesday’s appointment with the story and undoubtedly the swirl of changes rewards the Italian more. Viola pressed throughout the second half, Roma struggled to restart but held up without too many worries until the last 5′: Mandragora jumped higher than Missori, also leaning on the young defender’s back, and put in a ball that Jovic had to only deposit online. The equalizer galvanizes Fiorentina who want at all costs to win the last match in front of their fans and in the 88th minute they complete the overtaking: this time the header is from the newcomer Koume and the tap-in is easy is from Ikoné.

REPORT CARDS

Cerofolins 7 – He can’t do anything about El Shaarawy’s close-range goal, then saves on Wijnaldum and in the final of the first fraction he denies Pharaoh’s brace with a feline flight and also says no to Belotti.



Jovic 6,5 – Save a game without too many high points and a little too much nervousness with the paw of the equalizer in the 85th minute. For once he is in the right place at the right time.



Saponara 4.5 – We notice him for a yellow card stomp on Bove, then he runs away and is no longer seen on the pitch. Italian takes it off after an hour of competition without high notes and without regrets.

El Shaarawy 7 – The goal that unlocks the match is easy, but Pharaoh proves to be in excellent form. In the end of the first half Cerofolini denies him the joy of doubling. He goes out for a muscle discomfort: Mourinho strikes wood in view of Sevilla.



Smalling 7 – The English defender needs time in his legs ahead of the Europa League final and he responds well. Precise and punctual in closing, always relentless on air balloons. He plays once, exam passed great.



Solbakken 6.5 – The Norwegian redeems the opaque test against Salernitana with a match of great application and racing. His head assist for El Shaarawy’s goal.

THE TABLE

FIORENTINA-ROMA 2-1

Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Cerofolini 7, Venuti 6 (17′ sp Dodò 6), Martinez Quarta 6 (1′ sp Milenkovic 6), Igor 6, Biraghi 5,5 (1′ sp Terzic 6) Duncan 5 (31′ sp Kouame 6,5) , Mandragora 6.5; Ikoné 6.5, Barak 5.5, Saponara 4.5 (16′ st Sottil 5.5); Jovic 6.5.

A disp: Terracciano, Bonaventura, Cabral, Castrovilli, Ranieri, Gonzalez, Amrabat, Bianco, Kayode, Brekalo. All.: Italian 6



Roma (4-3-2-1): Svilar 6; Missouri 5.5, Smalling 7 (1st Mancini 6), Llorente 6, Zalewski 6.5 (35th Abraham sv); Bove 6, Tahirovic 6.5, Wijnaldum 6.5 (15′ st Christian 5.5); Sunbakken 6.5 (26th Ibanez 5), El Shaarawy 7 (1st Celik 5.5); Belotti

A disp.: Boer, Keramitsis, Darboe, Volpato, Pagano.

All.: Mourinho 6



Referee: Separated



Markers: 11′ El Shaarawy (R), 40′ st Jovic (F), 43′ st Ikoné (F)



Ammonite yourself: Saponara (F), Missori (R), Martinez Quarta (F), Venuti (F), Solbakken (R), Jovic (F)



Expelled:



Note: Mourinho (R) booked for protests in the 39th minute

THE STATISTICS



• It was 30 November 2021, at home to Sampdoria, that Fiorentina had not won a match in Serie A after going down by a goal.



• Roma lost a match in Serie A after going one goal up for the first time since 9 January 2022, against Juventus at the Olimpico (3-4).



• Fiorentina have won back-to-back Serie A home games against Roma for the first time since 1992-94, with Luigi Radice and Claudio Ranieri on the bench.



• Fiorentina scored twice from the 85th minute onwards in a Serie A match for the first time since 2 August 2020 at SPAL – Kouamé and Pulgar scored.



• Roma have been without a win in Serie A for seven straight games (D4 L3), already the longest run without a league win under Mourinho’s management.



• For the first time in Serie A, Luka Jovic managed to score in back-to-back appearances (vs Torino and Roma).



• Jonathan Ikoné has scored four goals this campaign, including two in his last four appearances.



• Stephan El Shaarawy has scored in three Serie A appearances in a row for the first time since May 2017, when for Roma he found the net against Milan, Juventus and Chievo.



• Stephan El Shaarawy has scored six goals so far in 2023 in Serie A, never so many for him in a calendar year in the competition since 2019 (six there too).



• Both of Ola Solbakken’s assists in Serie A have come from an El Shaarawy goal – earlier today, he had scored against Sampdoria on 2 April.



• Andrea Belotti made his 300th appearance in Serie A.