Inter-Fiorentina 0-1. Inter is playing April Fool’s by itself. But the 75,000 at San Siro have nothing to laugh about as they witness the Nerazzurri’s third consecutive defeat, the tenth in the league out of 28 games played so far. This time it’s Fiorentina celebrating at San Siro, with Bonaventura who has resolved a game that at times seemed more like a competition to see who wasted the most sensational opportunities. Challenge in this sense won by Romelu Lukaku and in general by Inter, who managed to devour chances one after the other, at least four of which inside the small area. The emblem of the umpteenth negative evening for Simone Inzaghi’s men was precisely the Belgian, capable of not finding the goal that would have been worth the lead three meters from the line of the unguarded goal. On the other hand, however, the positive momentum of Vincenzo Italiano’s Viola continues, who found their eighth consecutive victory at the Meazza and are now back to targeting a place for the championship cups. The record

On the other hand, Inter started in the worst way a decisive month of April for the current season but above all for the future. On Tuesday, the Nerazzurri will face Juventus in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia, another heavy match. But not even the fact of no longer having a chance to make a mistake has awakened Lukaku and his companions, always grappling with the atavistic problems that Inzaghi has never been able to find a remedy for, starting with defensive fragility. The number of defeats has long since exceeded the worrying figure, the ranking is starting to get really heavy and the fight to qualify for the next Champions League will be very tough. And Inter seems to have taken a slope from which it seems difficult to recover. “There is huge disappointment, we lost two consecutive home games in front of a wonderful crowd – commented the Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi after the match -. We have to work harder, me first. We had to be tougher in certain situations, we had to take advantage of the goals created. The result makes us look at the table in a different way and it must make us think.” The match against Fiorentina confirmed all the Nerazzurri’s problems, who started to tremble after less than a minute on Ikone’s left-footed deflection for a corner. A match played at a high pace by both teams, with continuous reversals in the face and many opportunities: on the one hand, the opportunities for Castrovilli and Ikone (svirgolata from two steps into an empty net), on the other, the sensational ones for Mkhitaryan and Lukaku , but precision and coolness weren’t the best qualities of any of the players on the pitch. However, the episode that changed the match came in the second half, in the continuous exchange of chances between the two teams. Lukaku fails to score from close range, while in the development of a corner Bonaventura reiterates a swipe on goal from Onana on Cabral’s header for Fiorentina’s advantage. Inter tries, hits the post with Barella and wastes again from close range with Bellanova, but at the triple whistle the party is violated, while the Nerazzurri are still licking their wounds after yet another defeat of the season.

