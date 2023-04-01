Inter-Fiorentina 0-1 on the 28th day of A league. At San Siro, Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri picked up their fourth defeat in their last five league games (the third in a row) by falling for a header from Bonaventure at 53′. The fifth win in a row in A league for Viola di Italiano he certifies the crisis of Inter, once again a victim of itself with many scoring chances devoured by Lukaku and Mkhitaryan. Inter also unlucky with the stretcher pole.

THE MATCH

To try to tell Inter-Fiorentina 0-1, the first Viola success at the Meazza for the Nerazzurri in eight years, the numbers should be enough. Those tell of 16 shots by Inter against 19 by Fiorentina, of which, however, only three on each side in the face of goal. Two of those from Fiorentina came in the same action and led to the goal of Bonaventure on Onana’s rebuttal after Cabral’s header. For lovers of advanced metrics then, according to the Expected Goals theInter should have won the match 3-1 and instead the men’s Simone Inzaghi they have relapsed into a by now chronic defect: the imprecision in front of the goal. Translated, for the nerazzurri the tenth defeat of the season in the league as well as the third in a row and the fourth in the last five. For the Fiorentinareborn in 2023, fifth consecutive success in Serie A and eighth overall.

On the pitch, however, we saw a match with two very long teams – and consequently offensive ones – right from the start, making scoring chances rain down from one side of the pitch to the other from the very first seconds of the game. After 30 seconds icon he won a corner with a good chance in the first action of the match and from there, with random cadence and rhythm, the two offensive phases took over an almost non-existent filter in midfield for both teams. Between one more or less potential occasion and another, there was one constant: by verticalizing behind the Fiorentina defence, Inter found themselves at least three times two against one on the edge of the Terracciano and every time, either due to technical inaccuracy or distraction, he hasn’t been able to find the goal. Guilty in the first half Dumfries, Lukaku e Mkhitaryan. In the opposite area, on the other hand, Ikoné made the most sensational mistake, not finding support with a practically unguarded goal.

The script hasn’t changed in the second half, on the contrary. A few seconds after returning to the field Gosens he kicked over the crossbar from a good position, then finding Fiorentina’s answer with a right-footed shot Castroville centimeters from the intersection of the poles. However, it was the back and forth between the 49th and 53rd minute that made all the difference in the world: the blow to Inter’s ambitions came Luke missing the ball from a few steps away with an already exultant San Siro; the reply, on the other hand, bears the signature of Bonaventure who, stationed at the far post following the development of a corner, headed back an instinctive save by Onana for the three-point goal. Yes, because after the 0-1 draw and despite the whirlwind of substitutions, Inter were not lacking in chances to equalize – above all the stretcher pole from the edge -, but not even to make a deficit heavier which in any case disheartens the Nerazzurri fans who are stuck at 50 points in 28 games, only three more than on 26 February. Partial in which the Viola di Italiano did a Filotto taking home 15 points leaving the bad area of ​​the standings and filling their seasonal baggage in the championship with regrets.

REPORT CARDS

Luke 5 – Form is good, morale is high after the internationals. With Inter, however, a too inaccurate player was seen in front of the goalkeeper and the various wasted goals in front of Terracciano, on balance, cost points.

Correa 5 – Inzaghi gives him another chance but squanders it with another colorless and, for the Nerazzurri fans, irritating. Despite the grasslands left by the purple defense, he’s never dangerous.

Mkhitaryan 6,5 – In a challenge with large spaces on the pitch, the Armenian is the best of his team to overturn the game action both in first person and creating chances for his teammates. Like the others, however, he sins of cynicism.

Bonaventure 7 – The goal is from a bird of prey from the penalty area stationed at the far post where Bastoni is quick to anticipate. Before and after, however, his is a quality game between the lines where he puts the Nerazzurri rearguard in difficulty.

Castroville 6.5 – He’s back and the certification has arrived at San Siro. He tries capital letters in the middle of the field both in the offensive phase, where he dribbles with quality, and in the defensive one where he twice finds himself closing one-on-one on Lukaku without shaking.

Dodo 7 – High-level performance for the Brazilian full-back who confirmed all the progress made in 2023. Always attentive to the insertions of the Nerazzurri full-backs.

—

THE TABLE

INTER-FIORENTINA 0-1

Inter (3-5-2): Onana 6.5; Darmian 6, Acerbi 5.5, Bastoni 5.5 (18′ st De Vrij 6); Dumfries 5, Barella 6, Brozovic 5.5 (33′ st Dzeko sv), Mkhitaryan 6.5 (33′ st Asllani sv), Gosens 6 (18′ st Bellanova 6); Lukaku 5, Correa 5 (18′ st Martinez 5.5). Available: Handanovic, Zanotti, Gagliardini, Carboni. Herds: S. Inzaghi 5.5.



Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Terracciano 6.5; Dodo 7, Quarta 6.5 (1′ st Milenkovic 6.5), Igor 6.5, Biraghi 6; Bonaventura 7, Mandragora 6 (31′ st Ranieri 6); Ikone 5.5 (31′ st Barak 6), Castrovilli 6.5 (21′ st Amrabat 6), Saponara 6 (21′ st Sottil 5.5); Cabral 6.5. Available: Cerofolini, Vannucchi, Terzic, Venuti, Bianco, Gonzalez, Brekalo, Kouamé. All.: Italian 6.5.



Referee: Maresca



Markers: 8′ st Bonaventura



Ammonite yourself: Brozovic, Acerbi (I); Castrovilli, Amrabat, Ikone (F)



Expelled: Nobody



—

OPTA STATISTICS

Fiorentina beat Inter in Serie A for the first time since 22 April 2017 (5-4 at the Franchi), ending an 11-match winless streak against the Nerazzurri.



Fiorentina have won five games in a row in the league for the first time since the period between February and April 2018 (six in that case with Stefano Pioli in charge).



Inter have lost three consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since April-May 2017 (four in that case).



Inter have lost 10 games in a single edition of Serie A for the first time since 2016/17 (when they recorded 14 defeats in the whole league).



Vincenzo Italiano surpassed 100 points in Serie A as Fiorentina coach (102), winning his first challenge as manager against Inter in the Italian top division.



Giacomo Bonaventura had not scored a header in Serie A since January 2018, again at the Meazza, with the Milan shirt against Lazio.



Giacomo Bonaventura equaled his tally of goals from last season (four), in seven fewer appearances (24 v 31).



Giacomo Bonaventura scored his third goal in Serie A from corner kicks: the previous two had arrived with the Atalanta shirt, in 2012 and 2014.



Inter are now one of the two teams (tied with Sampdoria) against which Bonaventura has had the most goals in Serie A (five goals and three assists).



Romelu Lukaku made his 300th career start today in the top five European leagues.



Riccardo Saponara played his 100th match for Fiorentina today considering all competitions.



200th appearance in the top five European leagues for Jonathan Ikoné.