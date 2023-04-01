12
Inter-Fiorentina 0-1 The record
INTER-FIORENTINA 0-1 al 53′! Network of Giacomo Bonaventura! Corner by Biraghi for the header by Cabral, who goes around the far post finding a great response from Onana. On the rebuttal, however, the number 5 anticipates everyone and puts the Viola advantage into the goal.
No goals but plenty of chances in the first half at San Siro.
