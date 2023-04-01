Home Health Serie A: Inter-Fiorentina 0-1 decides a goal from Bonaventura – Sport
Health

Serie A: Inter-Fiorentina 0-1 decides a goal from Bonaventura – Sport

by admin
Serie A: Inter-Fiorentina 0-1 decides a goal from Bonaventura – Sport
news-txt”>

Inter-Fiorentina 0-1 The record

INTER-FIORENTINA 0-1 al 53′! Network of Giacomo Bonaventura! Corner by Biraghi for the header by Cabral, who goes around the far post finding a great response from Onana. On the rebuttal, however, the number 5 anticipates everyone and puts the Viola advantage into the goal.

No goals but plenty of chances in the first half at San Siro.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy