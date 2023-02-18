news-txt”>

Inter-Udinese 3-1 The recordInter redeems the disappointing draw against Sampdoria and wins again, beating a tough Udinese on the wings of LuLa. Lukaku unlocks the game, Lautaro closes it, with the shivers for the 70 thousand at San Siro after Lovric’s equalizer and the sigh of relief after the new Nerazzurri lead signed by Mkhitaryan. Simone Inzaghi’s men did not shine but conquered three heavy points with a view to qualifying for the next Champions League, maintaining second position in the standings behind Napoli.

ANSA.it Goals: in the pt 20′ Lukaku (penalty), 43′ Lovric; in the st 28′ Mkhitaryan, 44′ Lautaro (ANSA)

And, speaking of the Champions League, the success against Udinese is also an injection of confidence towards Wednesday’s match against Porto in the first leg of the round of 16. Despite Inzaghi’s words on the eve, the head can only already be in the match against the Portuguese, as also demonstrated by the choices of the coach himself who focuses on turnover with Onana, Skriniar, Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez on the bench from the start. Thus Inter relies again on Lukaku, who repays the trust by unlocking the result from the penalty spot (foul by Walace on Dumfries which Dionisi sees again at the Var before conceding the penalty) returning to the goal after 189 days in the league. however, with shivering throughout the Meazza, because the Belgian misses his first shot from the penalty spot by being hypnotized by Silvestri, but Masina’s early entry into the area gives him a second chance from the spot that he doesn’t miss. Advantage in the pocket, the Nerazzurri seem in control. However, Udinese didn’t give up and found an equalizer by taking advantage of a mistake by Lukaku for a deadly restart finished off by Lovric with a precise right foot under the crossbar. In the second half, Inter picked up the pace to get back on track, not even being helped by the poor conditions of the San Siro pitch. The challenge changes within two minutes between the 73rd minute: first Dzeko wastes sensationally face to face with Silvestri, on the following counterattack Success slips alone in front of Handanovic with a save by Dumfries and on the new Inter restart Mkhitaryan finds the new one with the big plate advantage on Dimarco’s assist. Udinese in the final tries the assault in the hunt for a draw, but Lautaro Martinez takes care of closing the match. The Argentine first sends a lob high, but on the following play he is cool enough to beat Silvestri with his right foot for the final 3-1 goal.