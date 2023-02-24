Home Health Serie A – Juventus capital gains case, the investigation extends to all of Italy: documents sent to 6 other cities
Health

Serie A – Juventus capital gains case, the investigation extends to all of Italy: documents sent to 6 other cities

by admin
Serie A – Juventus capital gains case, the investigation extends to all of Italy: documents sent to 6 other cities
The Prisma investigation is still alive! After the work of the Turin Public Prosecutor who appealed to the FIGC Court of Appeal, then leading to the penalty of 15 pointsin the current championship, to the detriment of Juventus, the other territorial prosecutors are also moving to obtain the documents on which the prosecution has worked. Because, as many have said, if Juventus committed offenses with fictitious capital gains, these offenses were done with other clubs. It has been ascertained that they were also doing business with Juventus, through the famous capital gains Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara e breaking latest news. The teams involved, however, have not been sanctioned with respect to the Prisma investigation, with the Federal Court focusing solely on Juventus.

From what has been learned, however, the other prosecutors are moving to understand what to do with the “system” that has, in fact, involved the other teams. The material collected in Turin has already been sorted to the prosecutors of six other Italian cities which, once everything has been viewed, will be able to decide whether to open a further investigation.

FIFA, Collina explains the Semi-automatic Offside

See also  This yummy and delicious fruit that we all love could fight constipation and kidney problems

You may also like

China’s peace plan

Serie B, ten goals in two advances! First...

Are e-cigarettes bad for you? Here’s what and...

“I didn’t talk about sanctions against Principal Savino”

it is Marco Raduano, known as «Pallone» –...

Mental health: Exercise is more effective than drugs

The TVEC tumouricide virus enters the field against...

Edoardo dies at 18

‘Se telephoning’, the censored song by Maurizio Costanzo

Chiara Ferragni closes the crisis: the photo with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy