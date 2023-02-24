penalty of 15 pointsin the current championship, to the detriment of Juventus, the other territorial prosecutors are also moving to obtain the documents on which the prosecution has worked. Because, as many have said, if Juventus committed offenses with fictitious capital gains, these offenses were done with other clubs. It has been ascertained that they were also doing Sampdoria, Pro Vercelli, Genoa, Parma, Pisa, Empoli, Novara e breaking latest news. The teams involved, however, have not been sanctioned with respect to the Prisma investigation, with the Federal Court focusing solely on Juventus. The Prisma investigation is still alive! After the work of the Turin Public Prosecutor who appealed to the FIGC Court of Appeal, then leading to thein the current championship, to the detriment of, the other territorial prosecutors are also moving to obtain the documents on which the prosecution has worked. Because, as many have said, if Juventus committed offenses with fictitious capital gains, these offenses. It has been ascertained that they were also doing business with Juventus, through the famous capital gains. The teams involved, however, have not been sanctioned with respect to the Prisma investigation, with the Federal Court focusing solely on Juventus.

From what has been learned, however, the other prosecutors are moving to understand what to do with the “system” that has, in fact, involved the other teams. The material collected in Turin has already been sorted to the prosecutors of six other Italian cities which, once everything has been viewed, will be able to decide whether to open a further investigation.

