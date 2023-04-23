Serie A: Juventus-Napoli LIVE on the pitch

On the pitch at 20.45 Juventus-Naples

“From here to the end there are eight games in which we want to score as many points as possible to stay in the top four: the goal is to finish second”: said the Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, on the eve of the match against Napoli. “In recent months we have had to adapt to the rankings we had and get back on top – he explains – and up to now we have done well, now we have to do better: we have the possibility of conquering the final of the Coppa Italia and Europa League and going to take the Lazio in the championship”. (HANDLE).

