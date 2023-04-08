Serie A, at the Olimpico Lazio beat Juventus 2-1 – THE breaking latest news



53′ GOAL! LAZIO-Juventus 2-1! Zaccagni network. Felipe Anderson’s low cross, Luis Alberto’s magic back-heel, Zaccagni in the area with a precise right-footed shot overtakes Szczesny.

42′ GOAL! Lazio-JUVENTUS 1-1! Rabiot network. Di Maria’s corner, Provedel saves on Bremer’s header, then on Rabiot but can do nothing on the Frenchman’s second attempt.

38′ GOAL! LAZIO 1-0 Juventus! Milinkovic-Savic goal. Zaccagni’s cross, Milinkovic-Savic controls the ball with his chest and beats Szczesny from close range.

