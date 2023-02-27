Thanks to the magic of Luis Alberto all’80’, la Lazio reduces the resistance of the Sampdoria and, for one night, it is in champion zone. At the Olimpico, the Biancocelesti are imprecise and wasteful, but the Spaniard’s right-footed shot in the final brings a sigh of relief to Sarriroom at -2 from Inter e Milan waiting for Cremonese-Rome. Stankovicon the other hand, remains at 11 points and slips to -9 from the fourth last place of the Spice.

THE MATCH



Luis Alberto takes the chestnuts out of the fire for an inaccurate and wasteful Lazio: the biancocelesti beat Sampdoria 1-0 and get closer to Inter and Milan, while the blucerchiati remain -9 from fourth from bottom Spezia. A match with a precise script is staged at the Olimpico: Stankovic’s team is attentive in defense and, when they can, they show themselves up front, while the hosts miss many passes, not only in the finishing phase in the box , and do not materialize the non-abundant opportunities created. In the first half, the best came in the 41st minute, when Felipe Anderson shot and Audero cleared Pedro’s right footed shot. The former Barcelona strikes the post from a very angled position, then Immobile slingshots onto the rebound, making a sensational mistake. Cuisance also has an opportunity for the Ligurians, but gets walled up in the box.

The canvas did not change in the second half, with the captain and Marusic wasting from an excellent position and Audero stopping Felipe Anderson again. Not even the substitutions (Zaccagni and Vecino for Pedro and Cataldi) seem to reverse the trend, but in the 80th minute Nuytinck clears Felipe Anderson’s cross arming in Luis Alberto’s right foot, who puts the ball into the crossroads and makes it 1-0. In the final, Sarri’s team holds up and takes home three very precious points: now Lazio are at 45, in fourth place -2 from Inter and Milan waiting for Roma. Yet another defeat in the final, however, for Sampdoria: the next day there will be the match against Marassi with Salernitana (and without Gabbiadini). The feeling is that it could look more and more like a last resort, also considering Spezia-Verona scheduled in the same round.

REPORT CARDS

Louis Albert 7 – On balance he decides his fabulous right foot at the crossroads, which solves a complicated game for him and for his team.

Milinkovic-Savic 5,5 – Birthday with only one joy – victory. For the rest, a game full of inaccuracies, like all his team mates.

Immobile 5 – Mistakes not worthy of the Golden Boot: he misses at least two goals that are definitely within the reach of the Biancoceleste striker.

Amione 6.5 – He holds up against a difficult opponent in speed like Felipe Anderson, protagonist of an excellent game like all of Sampdoria.

Seagulls 5.5 – Bravo at serving Cuisance on one of the few occasions for Sampdoria. But the real sword of Damocles is the yellow that will make Salernitana blow up.

THE TABLE

LAZIO-SAMPDORIA 1-0

Lazio (4-3-3): Provedel 6; Marusic 6, Casale 6.5, Patric 6, Lazzari 6 (40′ st Hysaj sv); Milinkovic-Savic 5,5 (40′ st Basic sv), Cataldi 5 (12′ st Vecino 6), Luis Alberto 7; Felipe Anderson 5.5, Immobile 5, Pedro 6 (12′ st Zaccagni).

A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Pellegrini, Radu, Gila, Marcos Antonio, Romero, Fares, Cancellieri.

All.: Sarri 6



Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero 6.5; Zanoli 6, Nuytinck 5.5, Amione 6.5; Leris 6, Winks 6, Rincon 5.5, Cuisance 5.5 (27′ st Ilkhan 6), Augello 6; Gabbiadini 5.5 (27′ st Jesé 6), Lammers 6.

A disp.: Turk, Ravaglia, Oikonomou, Murru, Sabiri, Yepes, Malagrida, Paoletti, De Luca.

All.: Stankovic 6



Referee: Colombo



Marker: 35′ st Luis Alberto



Ammonite yourself: Leris (S), Gabbiadini (S), Vecino (L), Casale (L)

THE STATISTICS



• All of Luis Alberto’s last nine long-range goals have come in home games: in the period (since March 2019), no player has done better from outside the box in front of his home crowd in Serie A (including Ruslan Malinovskyi nine).



• Luis Alberto has scored five goals this season in 21st appearance, equaling his total goals scored last season in Serie A after 34 appearances – five of his last six top-flight goals have come at the Olimpico in Rome.



• Luis Alberto has scored 10 goals from outside the box at the Olimpico in Serie A: since 2004/05, only Pjanic (11), Hernanes (12) and Francesco Totti (22) have scored more from distance in the Capitoline stadium.



• Sampdoria have conceded eight goals in Serie A this season from the 80th minute onwards: only Empoli and Verona (nine) have done worse in the current tournament.



• Lazio extended their streak of unbeaten home matches against Sampdoria in Serie A to 17 (W14, D3), managing to keep clean sheets in the last three.



• Sampdoria, who have not scored for the 15th time in this league, have scored 11 goals: a negative record for the blucerchiati after 24 Serie A games this season.



• Lazio have not conceded a goal in the first half in 20 of their 24 Serie A matches, more than any other team in Europe’s top 5 leagues.



• No team has gone more first half times without scoring a goal than Sampdoria this season in Europe’s top 5 leagues (20, like Nantes and Ajaccio).



• Ivan Provedel made his 100th Serie A appearance against Sampdoria.



• Harry Winks has made six consecutive full league starts for the first time since January 2019 (in the Premier League, for Tottenham).



