Serie A: Lazio-Sassuolo 2-0, Napoli need a point

The Napoli championship can wait. Lazio beat Sassuolo 2-0 at the Olimpico and once again postpones the Neapolitan fan party. Now Spalletti’s team needs to score at least one point at Udinese. It will therefore be another night of waiting for Naples, and for the thousands of fans expected at the Maradona to follow the Friuli match from the giant screens. There will be other match points (in the worst case scenario, it would be enough for Lazio not to win at Milan on Saturday), but Spalletti’s “let’s enjoy it chiano chiano…” begins to compress the party. In short, the midweek match before Udinese-Naples served above all in terms of the Champions League. Lazio with the victory signed by Felipe Anderson’s goal in the first half (after that of Immobile first validated by the Var and then canceled by a new video vision) and Basic in the final, maintains second place and responds to the pitfalls Juve, which finds Vlahovic and by beating Lecce 2-1, he remains one point below Sarri. The day in a Champions League key (and not just as a race for a place in Europe next year), smiles above all at Inter, who won 6-0 in Verona and overtook Milan and Rome. On the other hand, Pioli’s team slowed down at San Siro, risking losing to Okereke’s goal from Cremonese and equalizing in the last minute with Messias.

Inter at 60 points extends over Atalanta, Milan and Rome, at 58. The blaze that confirms the state of grace of Inzaghi’s team (a warning to Milan for the Champions League semifinal) is in 7′, between 31′ and 38′ of the first half: D’Ambrosio with deflection by Gaich, Chalanoglu and Dzeko take the game. To round off the result in the second half Lautaro. Dzeko and again Lautaro. Verona remains nailed to third from last place, and can only console themselves with the simultaneous defeat of Spezia. At San Siro, a goal disallowed by Salemakers, opportunities wasted by De Ketelaere and Diaz, then Okereke punished Milan, who recovered it only in the final. Even a plastered-on Roma made it 1-1, trying to win in Monza, taking the lead through El Shaarawy following a mistake by Di Gregorio and then being joined by a great goal from Caldirola. Champagne football in the four afternoon matches: 16 goals, woodwork hits, goals canceled by var decision, no moment of pause. Juve rule Lecce in a vibrant game: the var cancels the goals of Ceesay and Miretti, Allegri finds the goals of Paredes and Vlahovic, loses De Sciglio who goes out on a stretcher (cruciate injury). But Lecce sell their skin dearly by playing well and equalize the first goal with a penalty from Ceesay (who rejoices at Lukaku under the black and white curve). For Juve it is an injection of confidence for the last stretch of the season, also due to the beautiful goal by Vlahovic and the flattering performances of the young Miretti and Fagioli. The bianconeri keep the +5 on Atalanta who makes a trio of consecutive victories over an irreducible Spezia who takes the lead, but the Lombards are in confidence and relax with De Roon, Zappacosta and Muriel. The Ligurians reopen it with Bourabia, Verde hits the crossbar, but it’s all useless.

Salvation remains uphill. Atalanta, on the other hand, continues its run-up to the Champions League which seemed to have vanished. A Premier-style match comes out between two of the most fit teams, with a sparkling 3-3. Salernitana three times ahead, Fiorentina with character that always comes back into play. Protagonist is still Dia, who had already postponed the Napoli party. With a hat-trick he takes him to 15 goals and for Paulo Sousa’s Campania it is the decisive useful result in a row. The Viola responded with Nico Gonzalez, Ikone and a poisonous free-kick from Biraghi. The Italian welcomes the recovery with satisfaction, but his thoughts are already on the semi-final of the Conferenc and the final of the Coppa Italia. Sampdoria’s day ended badly with the 22nd defeat and with the provocative gesture of the former Genoese Pellegri after the 2-0 (also stigmatized by Juric), heading towards a bitter relegation. Torino pass with Buongiorno’s header and then control without too many problems. The race for eighth place remains within reach of the grenades.

I gol

LAZIO-Sassuolo 2-0. Mattia Zaccagni gives the joy of goal to Toma Basic (Lazio) who just had to push the ball into the empty goal.

MONZA-Roma 1-1 in the 39th minute. Goal by Luca Caldirola

Verona-INTER 0-3 in the 37th minute! Dzeko network. Tip from Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko beats Montipò in the left-footed area.

Verona-INTER 0-2 in the 36th minute! Calhanoglu network. Calhanoglu’s prowess, unstoppable shot from outside the area: ball at the crossroads.

Monza-ROME: 0-1. El Shaarawy’s goal arrives in the 24th minute to seal the Giallorossi lead! Roma’s unanimous pressing bears fruit: the full-back number 92 finds himself free from the left of the pitch, then converges in the penalty area and unloads a big plate which is promptly rejected by Marì, but the same comes up on the rebound El Shaarawy, who with a free shot can score the 5th goal of his Serie A season.

Lazio 1-0 Sassuolo in the 14th minute! Felipe Anderson Network who receives from Marcos Antonio in the area and with a splendid hook then settles the ball and beats Consigli.

Atalanta, Juventus and Turin win in the four matches at 6 pm on the 33rd day of Serie A, verdicts that nail Spezia, Lecce and Sampdoria respectively in their uncomfortable positions. The match between Salernitana and Fiorentina ends 3-3, with a hat-trick from Dia. (The breaking latest news) In Bergamo, the Nerazzurri prevailed 3-2 – goals from De Roon, Zappacosta and Muriel after Gyasi’s opening goal – and rose to 58 points (The breaking latest news)while Juventus flies to 63 with a 2-1 win over Lecce (Paredes, penalty from Ceesay, and Vlahovic). (The breaking latest news) The Bull imposes itself 2-0 in Marassi, with the Ligurians now with more than one foot in B. (The breaking latest news)

