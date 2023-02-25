On the field Lecce-Sassuolo 0-0. DIRECT

Marco Baroni’s Lecce is experiencing a happy moment. Last Sunday’s feat on the Atalanta field launched the Giallorossi towards quieter areas of the table. We return to play in front of the public friend, with the Via del Mare which will present the usual glance, against Sassuolo: it will be a very delicate challenge for the goal of salvation. The Giallorossi coach describes the match against the black and greens like this: “Sassuolo has nothing to do with this ranking – admits Baroni. They spent 60 million in the summer, in the last few years they have scored many points by playing in the big leagues, and they have a club behind them They are well-trained and have a dribbling identity, with quality players in their ranks.” “We know this and for this very reason – he declares – it is necessary to test for further growth: there is a lot of talk about us, perhaps too much, but we have to respond on the field. So few words and work”.

Probable formations

Lecce (4-3-3): 30 Falcone; 17 Gendrey, 6 Baschirotto, 193 Umtiti, 25 Gallo; 29 Blin, 42 Hjulmand, 16 Gonzalez; 27 Strefezza, 9 Colombo, 22 Banda. (1 Bleve, 21 Brancolini, 4 Romagnoli, 7 Askildsen, 13 Tuia, 14 Helgason, 18 Ceccaroni, 28 Oudin, 31 Persson Voelkerling, 32 Maleh, 77 Ceesay, 83 Lemmens, 84 Cassandro, 97 Pezzella). All.: Barons. Suspended: Di Francesco. Be wary: Umtiti, Baschirotto, Maleh, Colombo. Out: Dermaku, Pongracic.

Sassuolo (4-3-3). 47 Councils, 21 Zortea, 28 Erlic, 44 Tressoldi, 6 Rogerio, 16 Frattesi, 27 M. Lopez, 14 Obiang, 10 Berardi, 9 Pinamonti, 20 Bajrami. (25 Pegolo, 64 Russo, 19 Romagna, 3 Marchizza, 13 Ferrari, 7 Henrique, 42 Thorstvedt, 8 Harroui, 18 Antistè, 15 Ceide, 11 Alvarez, 92 Defrel). All.: Dionysus. Suspended: Laurenté. Be wary: Tressoldi, Berardi, Thorstvedt. Out: Toljan, Muldur. Referee: Baroni di Firenze Odds Snai: 2.55; 3.10; 2.95.

