Home Health Serie A: Lecce-Sassuolo 0-0 LIVE on the field
Health

Serie A: Lecce-Sassuolo 0-0 LIVE on the field

by admin
Serie A: Lecce-Sassuolo 0-0 LIVE on the field

On the field Lecce-Sassuolo 0-0. DIRECT

Marco Baroni’s Lecce is experiencing a happy moment. Last Sunday’s feat on the Atalanta field launched the Giallorossi towards quieter areas of the table. We return to play in front of the public friend, with the Via del Mare which will present the usual glance, against Sassuolo: it will be a very delicate challenge for the goal of salvation. The Giallorossi coach describes the match against the black and greens like this: “Sassuolo has nothing to do with this ranking – admits Baroni. They spent 60 million in the summer, in the last few years they have scored many points by playing in the big leagues, and they have a club behind them They are well-trained and have a dribbling identity, with quality players in their ranks.” “We know this and for this very reason – he declares – it is necessary to test for further growth: there is a lot of talk about us, perhaps too much, but we have to respond on the field. So few words and work”.

RESULTS E RANKINGS

Probable formations
Lecce (4-3-3): 30 Falcone; 17 Gendrey, 6 Baschirotto, 193 Umtiti, 25 Gallo; 29 Blin, 42 Hjulmand, 16 Gonzalez; 27 Strefezza, 9 Colombo, 22 Banda. (1 Bleve, 21 Brancolini, 4 Romagnoli, 7 Askildsen, 13 Tuia, 14 Helgason, 18 Ceccaroni, 28 Oudin, 31 Persson Voelkerling, 32 Maleh, 77 Ceesay, 83 Lemmens, 84 Cassandro, 97 Pezzella). All.: Barons. Suspended: Di Francesco. Be wary: Umtiti, Baschirotto, Maleh, Colombo. Out: Dermaku, Pongracic.
Sassuolo (4-3-3). 47 Councils, 21 Zortea, 28 Erlic, 44 Tressoldi, 6 Rogerio, 16 Frattesi, 27 M. Lopez, 14 Obiang, 10 Berardi, 9 Pinamonti, 20 Bajrami. (25 Pegolo, 64 Russo, 19 Romagna, 3 Marchizza, 13 Ferrari, 7 Henrique, 42 Thorstvedt, 8 Harroui, 18 Antistè, 15 Ceide, 11 Alvarez, 92 Defrel). All.: Dionysus. Suspended: Laurenté. Be wary: Tressoldi, Berardi, Thorstvedt. Out: Toljan, Muldur. Referee: Baroni di Firenze Odds Snai: 2.55; 3.10; 2.95.

See also  The composition and theory of meteorites are different, and the history of the early formation of Mars may be rewritten | TechNews Technology News

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

Berlin Film Festival 2023, Golden Bear to ‘Sur...

“Exercise is good for body and spirit”

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1, goals and highlights: a Thorstvedt goal...

Sometimes being too good (with music) can become...

The vote in Nigeria between outsiders and old...

Castelbelforte (Mantova), 13-year-old beaten and attacked with scissors...

The last days of Maurizio Costanzo: Struck by...

New Dacia 2023-2024 SUVs, 2 surprise cars with...

Postage stamp of Ukraine with Banksy artwork

Whatsapp, finally goodbye to messages that make you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy