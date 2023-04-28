Serie A: Lecce-Udinese 1-0, Strefezza decides on a penalty

Serie A: Lecce-Udinese 1-0 The record

Three heavy points, which had been missing for eight days and which had brought fear and apprehension. Lecce beat Udinese 1-0 at the Via del Mare thanks to a penalty from Strefezza in the second half (first ignored by Marchetti and then awarded on a call from the Var) and relaunched themselves in the race for salvation. The Giallorossi currently have 31 points, with a +5 over Verona third from bottom. On the Lecce front, coach Baroni chooses Colombo from the start in the offensive trident together with Strefezza and Di Francesco, and re-proposes Oudin as mezzala. At Udinese, coach Sottil, in addition to the unavailable Success and Pafundi, also had to give up Beto before the match due to back problems: Nestorovski played with Pereyra as support. Off we go and immediately a risk for Udinese (7′). Di Francesco intercepts Walace’s back support, Bijol stops him at the limit but it’s not a last man’s foul. Yellow for the Slovenian and consequent punishment that has no effect. The Giallorossi continue to dictate the pace of the game and in the 23rd minute Oudin nearly takes the lead: Strefezza crosses from the right: first deflection by Colombo, then that of the Frenchman and the ball just goes out. There was a touch of the hand by Bijol, but the check by the Var does not recognize any irregularities. Another risk for Udinese (33′), with a back pass from Wallace which forces Silvestri to make a frantic advance on Colombo, then Strefezza misses the corner towards goal. Off to the second half with the same 22, and Lecce immediately on the attack. In the 48th minute, great ball from Blin’s trocar, with Di Francesco free to detach a few steps from Silvestri, but his header was a pass to the goalkeeper. The forward tries again a minute later, finding the way to the net following an assist from Strefezza, but his offside position is clear. Then Baroni’s first move: Ceesay in, an impalpable Colombo out. The pressure from Lecce becomes insistent and there are many protests from the Giallorossi for a contact in the area between Gendrey and Udogie (58 ‘), with Marchetti who first lets it go, then recalled by the Var retraces his steps and concedes the penalty to the Giallorossi. Strefezza is glacial from the penalty spot, Silvestri displaced and Lecce ahead. Sottil runs for cover and inserts Thauvin and Arslan for Samardzic and Lovric (63’). The visitors jumped with pride with Ehizibue with a great shot from outside, but Falcone was able to block with his legs. With the swirls of changes on both fronts, Udinese is looking for a paw to rebalance the match, Lecce defends in order and tries some restarts. The seven minutes of added time don’t change the course of events. Lecce wins by a measure and regains victory after eight rounds by resuming the race for salvation.

