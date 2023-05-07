Serie A, Lecce-Verona 0-1: Ngonge pulls Hellas out of the relegation zone

In the fundamental salvation clash of the Via del Mare valid for the thirty-fourth matchday of Serie A, Verona beat Lecce 1-0 and temporarily pulled themselves out of the relegation zone. The match was decided in the 71st minute: Ngonge, who had just come on for six minutes, struck Falcone from long range. Now, Hellas is at 30 points, +3 over third from last Spezia and -1 just from Salento, in their second consecutive league knockout.

THE MATCH



Verona chooses the best day to get their first away win in this Serie A: at Via del Mare it ends 1-0 for Hellas, who pull themselves out, albeit momentarily, from the relegation zone thanks to the victory over a Lecce now even more embroiled in the fight to avoid B. It becomes clear that the yellow-blues are ready after 85 seconds: Lazovic puts it in the center for Djuric who heads in, however hitting the crossbar. Then Falcone’s saves were needed to avoid the 1-0 draw for the Scala team again with Lazovic.

In the second half, Blin tries to head from a corner, going one step away from the Salento advantage. The play that decides the game, however, comes from the bench and is by Zaffaroni: in the 65th minute, Verdi off and Ngonge on. And, six minutes later, here is the moment that splits the game in two and, probably, the fight for salvation: Djuric serves the Belgian who from the edge, and also thanks to a deflection, beats Falcone, signing the 1-0 that resists until at the end of the match. The assaults of Baroni’s men were useless, and Banda was added to increase the offensive danger. Via del Mare is Verona’s first away success in this championship, but it is fundamental: after 34 days, Hellas are on 30 points, +3 over Spezia and -1 from Lecce, who come out of this match between the boos of Salento fans and more embroiled in the fight not to relegate.

REPORT CARDS

Wheelman 5 – In enormous difficulty in midfield, he can’t fight with his yellow-blue colleagues.

Banda 6 – Try to do something coming off the bench, not going beyond a post when play is stopped. But he is one of the most dangerous of the guests.

Djuric 6,5 – Immediately unlucky at the start with the crossbar hit, but his work as first striker is fundamental.

Fatigue 7 – Enter and decide the match with a goal that could be worth a season for his Verona.

THE TABLE

LECCE-VERONA 0-1

Lecce (4-3-3): Falcone 6; Gendrey 5.5, Baschirotto 5, Umtiti 5.5, Gallo 5.5; Blin 6 (27′ Gonzalez 6), Wheeler 5, Oudin 5.5 (38′ st Colombo sv); Strefezza 6, Ceesay 5.5, Di Francesco 5.5 (27′ st Band 6). Disp.: Bleve, Francolini, Romagnoli, Pongracic, Tuia, Ceccaroni, Cassandro, Pezzella, Askildsen, Helgason, Maleh, Voelkerling. All.: 5 Barons



Verona (3-5-1-1): Montipò 6.5; Magnani 6, Hien 6, Dawidowicz 6; Pharaoh 6.5 (26′ st Depaoli 6), Abildgaard 5.5, Duda 6 (26′ st Solomon 6), Tameze 6, Lazovic 6.5 (44′ st Terracciano sv); Verdi 6 (20′ st Hour 7); Djuric 6.5. A disp: Berardi, Perilli, Zeefuik, Doig, Ceccherini, Cabal, Coppola, Braff, Kallon, Gaich. All.: Saffron



Referee: Massa



Marker: 26′ st Tired



Ammonite yourself: Faraoni (V), Hjulmand (L), Abildgaard (V), Magnani (V), Oudin (L), Montipò (V), Ngonge (V)

OPTA STATISTICS

Verona won their first away game of this championship; the previous success away in Serie A dated 30 April 2022 at Cagliari (1-2).



Verona have won all of their last four Serie A games played against Lecce; against no other team in the tournament, the Gialloblù boast a longer open streak of consecutive successes (four also against Venezia).



As of January 2023, only Simone Verdi (four) has scored more goals than Cyril Ngonge (three) for Verona in Serie A.



Cyril Ngonge has been involved in four goals this Serie A (three goals and one assist); today’s goal was the first participation, between goals and assists, in away games of the competition.



Verona have won all of their last four Serie A games in a row against Lecce without conceding a goal; the last time the gialloblù had collected four hits in a row with four clean sheets against a single opponent in the competition was between 1983 and 1986 against Pisa.



Verona have kept clean sheets in their last four matches against Lecce in Serie A; in their history in the top flight, only twice have the gialloblù recorded a longer run of consecutive matches without conceding a goal against a single opponent: Inter (five between 1976 and 1978) and Pisa (six between 1983 and 1988 ).



Since the beginning of March, only Ajaccio (two) have scored fewer goals than Lecce (four) in the five major European leagues currently underway.



Milan Djuric provided an assist in Serie A 370 days after the previous one – May 2, 2022 at Atalanta with the Salernitana shirt.



Lecce (10) is the team that has lost the most games in the second round of this Serie A.



Lecce is the team that has ended the most first half times without shots on target in this Serie A season (10).



Aged 26 years and 180 days on average, today’s game against Verona was Lecce’s oldest starting eleven in Serie A this season.