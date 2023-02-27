news-txt”>

Milan-Atalanta 2-0 The record A chic Milan at the end of the fashion week, polished in the new uniform and which to go beyond the Bergamo pragmatism chooses a French touch. Minute 25: Kalulu’s overture from the right, Giuroud’s tower, hat for Theo Hernandez’s left-footed volley that a post and Musso’s back transform into 1-0. On the evening of the fourth consecutive victory between the championship and the Champions League and which is worth the link to Inter in second place, the icing comes from the return of Ibrahimovic, on the field in the 29th minute of the second half for Olivier Giroud.

Thus, if at the kick-off the primaries between Palomino and Djimsiti had rewarded the Albanian defender, Pioli had contented himself with finding Maignan in goal, five months after the last match for the Rossoneri. Not a small gift, another pat on the back for a team already in self-esteem as it seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. Instead, the maneuver immediately confirms how light Milan travels on legs and thoughts: Leao and Giroud seek and find each other immediately and continuously. Chest triangulation triggered by the Frenchman, serpentine and counter assist on the 17th for the volley just outside not even 60 seconds from the kick-off. Leao allowed himself two back-heels after 281 seconds, but it was in the 7th minute that Milan could pass. Atalanta waits at the start, but when it comes to relaxing, they stretch with two touches and in speed. The rhythm is very high and to stop you need the masterpiece of the lead. With Theo’s goal which not only upsets the balance, but also disavows the axiom that three clues are needed to prove it. Eight days before: same action in Monza, post of the Brianza Ciurria with rejection by Tatarusanu, but different outcome and ball ended up against the post again. After all, Pioli had not hesitated to say it on the eve: the difficult moment is over. Atalanta, on the other hand, after the internal knockout with Lecce is unable to change pace and is not even close to joining the Rossoneri in the standings, which was possible on the eve. This is because the second half also leans towards the Rossoneri’s goal: in the 14th minute Musso keeps alive the players ahead of him on Giroud (but with the flag that later goes up for offside) and on Leao. Who first gives us strength with a conclusion from the left, then takes too little in the middle of the fraction, at the end of a triangulation started by Diaz and continued by Tonali. However, what really squanders is Messias in the 25th minute, shooting at the first blue ring from the small area. But the happy notes erase the mistakes and the return of Ibra, welcomed by the roar of the San Siro, monopolizes the finale. At least until Messias doubles, a result that is actually far from seeming in question: Leao verticalizes, Messias escapes centrally and with a touch below Musso outgoing. Pioli said on Saturday that he wanted bench number one thousand in the Rossoneri. To chase the future, on the day of his 800 race as a coach, he drew on the colors of the past. Overtaking the nerazzurri of Atalanta, reaching in the standings those trained on the other side of the Naviglio in 2017. It would be difficult to ask for more.