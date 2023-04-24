Serie A – Milan-Lecce 2-0: brace from Leao and the Rossoneri secure fourth place

Key victory for the Milan which also restarts in the league after 2 consecutive draws. Balanced match at San Siro, the Lecce he had the opportunity for the advantage but Banda was stopped by the post with a header from an excellent position. The Rossoneri take advantage of the only real opportunity built in the first half and pass with a gap of Lion at 40′. In the second half, Pioli’s team grows and finds depth with the speed of the Portuguese. In the 75th minute one of his buck culminates with the goal of doubling. Milan again ahead of Inter and at the moment with the same points as Roma, in fourth place.

The scoreboard

MILAN-LECCE 2-0

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Kalulu, Thiaw (59’s), Tomori, Hernandez; Krunic, Tone (59’Saelemaekers); Messias (59’Bennacer), Diaz (78’De Ketelaere), Leao (78’Origi); Rebic

LECCE (4-3-3): Falcon; Gendrey (79′ Romagnoli), Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin (76’Blin), Hjulmand, Oudin; Di Francesco (66’Strefezza), Ceesay (66’Persson), Banda (79’Maleh)

GOAL: 40′ Leao, 75′ Leao

ASSIST: Tone them

Referee: Chiffi

Yellow Cards: Thiaw

The story in 6 moments

14′ – PENALTY FOR AC MILAN! Contact on the short side of the penalty area between BASCHIROTTO and THEO HERNANDEZ, however the defender seems to touch the ball first. Waiting for VAR check.

16′ – NO PENALTY! Chiffi reviews the action on the monitor and detects BASKIROTTO’s touch on the ball.

19′ – BAND POST! What an opportunity for Lecce! Insertion on the far post and header from two steps stopped by the wood. There had been a ball from KRUNIC in the penalty area.

40′ – LEO! 1-0 MILAN! Cross from the left by TONALI, third time on the far post by LEAO who crushes the net after a remarkable gap.

73′ – LEO! He wins the rebound with BASCHIROTTO and presents himself in front of FALCONE, the Portuguese tries an oversized lob and the ball goes high.

75′ – LEO! STILL HIM! His bucking from the median to the penalty area, nobody closes his shot and he finds the perfect angle with his left foot.

MVP

Rafael LEAO – He’s once again, for a change, the man of the match. He unlocks an ugly first half of his by giving the right spark to put a Lecce case back on the correct track which was proving to be more complicated than expected. And then he closes the file in the final. Decisive.

Fantasy football

promoted – Sandro TONE: Decisive there in the middle of the field, precious with the assist.

rejected – Ante REBIC: In the role of ‘false 9’ does not affect. Not a great game.

Pioli rejoices: “Step passed, happy for the club and the fans”

