Serie A: Monza comeback against Fiorentina, Udinese trio against Cremonese

On the thirty-first day of Serie A, the Monza beats 3-2 in comeback la Fiorentina. At the U-Power Stadium, the Viola took a 2-0 lead thanks to Kouamé (8′) and Saponara (13′), but it was already 2-2 at half-time after Biraghi’s own goal (26′) and the goal by Dany Mota (43′): Pessina’s penalty decides in the 58th minute. He smiles there tooUdinesewhich overwhelms 3-0 at the Dacia Arena Cremona: Samardzic (2′), Perez (27′) and Success (36′) score.

Fiorentina’s streak of consecutive victories ended as they squandered the double advantage and lost 3-2 in Monza. The Viola were already 2-0 up in the 13th minute thanks to Koaumé’s header, which he aimed perfectly after Biraghi’s corner kick. Just five minutes go by and the author of the lead turns into an assistman, serving with a shot Saponara thanks and doubles. In the 26th minute, however, Biraghi’s unfortunate own goal after Terracciano’s save on Caprari’s shot reopened the game, while in the 43rd minute it was all the goalkeeper’s and Martinez Quarta’s misunderstanding that allowed Dany Mota, following an assist directly from Di Gregory, to equalize. Then Pessina decides: first he cancels the 3-2 in the first half stoppage time for hand control, then he scores the penalty caused by the foul by Amrabat. Final that sees the Italian double striker Jovic-Cabral play, but the result does not change. Fiorentina collapses after more than two months in the league, while Monza rises to 41 points and continues to fly.

Monza (3-4-2-1): Of Gregory 6,5; Izzo 5.5 (42′ Marlon sv), Marì 6, Caldirola 6; Ciurria 6, Pessina 7 (23′ st Machin 6), Rovella 6, Carlos Augusto 5.5; Colpani 6 (23′ st Donati 6), Caprari 6.5 (33′ st Petagna 6); Mota 7 (42′ st Valoti sv). Available: Cragno, Sorrentino, Birindelli, Antov, Carboni, Sensi, Ranocchia, D’Alessandro, Vignato, Gytkjaer. Herds: Palladino 7



Fiorentina (4-3-3): Terracciano 5; Dodo 5.5 (35′ st Terzic 6), Martinez Quarta 5, Milenkovic 5.5, Biraghi 5; Amrabat 5 (26′ st Duncan 6), Mandragora 6 (26′ st Jovic 5.5); Kouamé 7, Barak 5.5 (14′ st Castrovilli 6), Saponara 6.5 (14′ st Sottil 6); Cabral 5.5. Available: Cerofolini, Vannucchi, Ranieri, Kayode, Igor, Ikoné, Bianco, Gonzalez. All.: Italian 5



Referee: Bags



Scorers: 8′ Kouamé (F), 13′ Saponara (F), 26′ aut. Biraghi (M), 43′ Mota (M), 14′ st rig. Pessina (M)



Ammonites: Carlos Augustus (M), Barak (F), Milenovic (F), Amrabat (F), Izzo (M), Rovella (M)



Note: recovery 1’+6′

For the first time in Serie A, Monza won a match after a two-goal deficit; the last newly promoted team to do so was Empoli last season against Napoli on 24 April 2022.

It was 18 April 2018 that Fiorentina hadn’t lost a match in Serie A from a two-goal lead, at home against Lazio (3-4).

After 14 consecutive games without defeat in all competitions (W11, D3), Fiorentina have lost their last two official matches.

It was since last October (three-game series in that case) that Monza had not won two games in a row in Serie A.

Michele Di Gregorio’s is the 4th assist provided by a goalkeeper in this Serie A: since Opta collected this data (2004/05), only in 2020/21 have there been more winning passes by full backs (5) in one single season of the tournament.

For the first time in Serie A, a Monza match saw four goals scored in the 1st half.

This is only the second time in his career that Kouamé has scored and assisted in the same match in Serie A, after he succeeded on 26 October 2019, in a 3-1 Genoa-Brescia match.

Matteo Pessina is the midfielder in this league who has scored the most goals from penalties: three out of four total goals in this tournament.

Riccardo Saponara equaled the number of goals scored in 24 games played last season for Fiorentina in 29 appearances (three goals).

Three of Dany Mota’s four goals in this championship have come at the U-Power Stadium, where he hasn’t found the net since November 13 against Salernitana.

Cristiano Biraghi committed his third career own goal in Serie A, all away, after the one on August 30, 2014 against Juventus and the one on February 5, 2022 against Lazio – respectively for Chievo and Fiorentina.

Carlos Augusto played his 100th match for Monza, considering all competitions.

100th match in Serie A for Mattia Valoti and Gaetano Castrovilli and 50th in the competition for Luca Caldirola.

UDINESE-CREMONESE 3-0



Udinese overwhelms Cremonese 3-0 probably putting an end to Cremonese’s dreams of a comeback salvation. The challenge is unlocked after just 2 minutes: Lovric serves Samardzic who finishes from the edge and finds the corner. In the 27th minute, however, Perez headed the goal to make it 2-0, while nine minutes later, Success scored a trio who, launched by Bijol, beat Carnesecchi but got hurt during the action, replaced in the 42nd minute by Beto . In the second half, the bianconeri controlled and Ballardini’s attempts given by the substitutions were worth little, with Okereke in for Castagnetti. Thus it ends 3-0: Udinese rises to 42 points and catches up with Turin and Fiorentina, at -2 from Bologna, while Cremonese remains at 19 and is now at -8 from salvation: a knockout that smacks of a sentence for the Grigiorossi .

Udinese (3-5-1-1): Silvestri 6; Becao 6 (39′ st Masina sv), Bijol 6,5, Perrez 7; Ehizibue 6 (39′ st Ebosele sv), Samardzic 7,5 (20′ st Arslan 6), Wallace 6, Lovric 7, Udogie 6; Pereyra 6 (40′ st Pafundi 6), Success 7 (42′ Beto 6). A disp.: Padelli, Piana, Zeegelaar, Abankwah, Thauvin, Nestorovski. All.: Sottil 7



Cremona (4-3-1-2): Carnesecchi 6; Sernicola 5.5 (2′ st Aiwu 6), Bianchetti 5.5, Vasquez 5, Valeri 5.5; Meité 5.5, Castagnetti 6 (2′ st Okereke 5.5), Benassi 5.5; Buonaiuto 5,5 (30′ st Basso Ricci 6); Tsadjout 5 (44′ Afena-Gyan 5.5), Dessers 6 (15′ st Quagliata 6). Extra: Saro, Sarr, Ferrari, Lochoshvili, Pickel, Ghiglione, Acella, Galdames. Herds: Ballardini 5



Referee: Furnace



Scorers: 2′ Samardzic, 27′ Perez, 36′ Success



Ammonites: Sernicola (C), Samardzic (U), Afena-Gyan (C), Arslan (U), Valeri (C)



Note: recovery 4’+4′

It was since 22 May 2022 against Salernitana that Udinese failed to score three goals in a Serie A first half.

Isaac Success managed to score with his 35th shot made this season.

Lazar Samardzic is the youngest midfielder to score at least five goals this Serie A championship.

Sandi Lovric and Lazar Samardzic are two of the three Udinese players to have found four goals and four assists in this Serie A championship (Roberto Pereyra the other).

In the top five European leagues there are only three midfielders younger than Lazar Samardzic among those who have scored at least four goals and provided at least four assists (Jude Bellingham, Farès Chaibi and Gabri Veiga).

Lazar Samardzic has scored five of his seven Serie A goals from outside the box.

Both of Nehuén Pérez’s goals in Serie A have come with headers.

Alberto Basso is the youngest of the players who took the field for Cremonese in this championship.