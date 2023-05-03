Serie A, Monza-Roma 1-1: El Shaarawy is not enough, Mou crashes at the U-Power Stadium

The Roma bangs on Monza and loses other pawns in view of the run-up to fourth place and the Europa League final. Ends 1-1 at U-Power Stadium, with the network of El Shaarawy (24′) thwarted by the equal of Caldirola (39′) and a second half with the red light on for the giallorossi. Mou loses ElSha to a muscle problem e against Inter he won’t even have Celik, expelled in the final for an ingenuity. Now the Rome is fifth at -2 from the nerazzurri.

THE MATCH



Difficult evening for Roma, who hit Monza and added other physical problems to José Mourinho’s already large list of unavailable players, who had called up the entire squad despite the injuries. It ends 1-1, with Caldirola answering El Shaarawy. First leap after a few seconds at the U-Power Stadium, with Rui Patricio avoiding Dany Mota’s home advantage. Celik’s sensational mistake prompts Mourinho to bring him back on the wing, with Cristante in the back three and Shaarawy closest to goal. A move that works, because the former AC Milan and Monaco inspires every yellow and red offensive maneuver. In the 13th minute Di Gregorio avoided Abraham’s advantage, in the 24th minute instead Roma went through on an error by the former Inter in building from below. The pressing of Abraham and ElSha sends Monza into a tailspin, the Englishman serves the blue and after an initial rejection here is the 1-0 from a few steps away. Emotions around the half hour, with Di Gregorio saving Monza, then in the 39th minute the equalizer: Caldirola signs it, free to score with a big left-footed plate on Rovella’s free-kick. It was 1-1 at the break, which was immediately put at risk by Carlos Augusto: on the winger’s missile, Rui Patricio deflected for a corner with some difficulty. The rhythms slow down as the minutes go by and Mourinho loses another pawn, with El Shaarawy’s muscle problem and the entry of the young Volpato. Roma shuts down, but has a great chance in the final, with Di Gregorio saying no to Ibanez. Same scenario on the other side and Rui Patricio saves from Carlos Augusto in the 95th minute, after Celik’s silly red card. Mourinho slams on Monza and is now fifth, in tandem with Milan and Atalanta, -2 from Inter fourth. Against the Nerazzurri some bruises could return, but El Shaarawy and Celik will be missing. Instead, Monza smiles, tenth at an altitude of 45 together with Turin.

REPORT CARDS



Caldirola 6.5 – His goals always have an aftertaste from the past. After scoring twice for Inter, this time he hit José Mourinho, the man who put him on list B of the Champions League for the Nerazzurri treble. His left-footed touch was beautiful, making it 1-1.



Charles Augustus 6.5 – Yet another top-level performance for the Italian-Brazilian, among the best wingers in Serie A. He came close to scoring on at least three occasions, slamming into Rui Patricio, and driving Celik crazy, who couldn’t keep up with him.



By Gregory 5.5 – Serious, indeed very serious, the mistake that leads to the Giallorossi advantage. He dares too much in building from below and is punished by El Shaarawy and Abraham, who make him look bad. He partially redeems himself with the save that saves the result in the 94th minute and a couple of signature interventions.



El Shaarawy 6.5 – He makes his presence felt in every offensive action of Roma, even finding the goal. Unfortunately for him, he becomes the umpteenth injured player at home-Roma. Mou keeps falling apart.



Abraham 5.5 – We would expect more from a player like him. He starts well and contributes to El Shaarawy’s goal, then completely disappears from the match. His energies seem reduced to a flicker and he shows. Unfortunately for him, there is no alternative in the squad, with Belotti and Dybala out.



Literacy 5 – Startup is wretched. Two errors on the first two balls push Mourinho to bring him back to the outside and things don’t improve. Carlos Augusto suffers tremendously and gets expelled in a naive way, with a yellow card for protests and an unfortunate intervention in the 94th minute. Inter will miss.

THE TABLE



MONZA (3-4-2-1) – Of Gregory 5.5; Izzo 6, Pablo Marí 6.5, Caldirola 6.5 (40′ st Marlon sv); Ciurria 6, Pessina 6, Rovella 6.5 (20′ Machin 6), Carlos Augusto 6.5; Colpani 5.5 (1′ st Birindelli 6), Caprari 5.5 (20′ st Valoti 6); Mota 6 (40′ st Gytkjær sv). All. Palladino. Subs: Cragno, Sorrentino, Donati, Barberis, Carboni, Sensi, Ranocchia, Antov, D’Alessandro, Vignato.



ROMA (3-4-2-1) – Rui Patricio 6; Celik 5, Mancini 6, Ibanez 6; Zalewski 6 (16′ st Spinazzola 6), Bove 6 (38′ st Tahirovic sv), Cristante 6, El Shaarawy 6.5 (23′ st Volpato 5.5); Solbakken 5.5 (16′ st Camara), Pellegrini 6; Abraham 5.5. Coach Mourinho. Subs: Boer, Svilar, Karsdorp, Smalling, Belotti, Llorente, Wijnaldum, Dybala, Keramitsis.



Referee: Chiffi.



Markers: 24′ El Shaarawy (R). 39′ Caldirola (M).



Ammonite yourself: Ciurria (M), Cristante (R), Pellegrini (R), Izzo (M), Celik (R), Pessina (M).



Expelled: Celik (R) in the 50’st for a second yellow card.

THE STATISTICS



– Roma have scored 45 goals after 33 league games: in the era of three points for a win only once have the Giallorossi scored fewer at this point in the season (41 in 1994/95).



– Roma have missed out on success in three consecutive Serie A matches for the first time in 2023: it hasn’t happened to the Giallorossi in the competition since last November.



– Roma found the goal in 17 of the 18 league games played in 2023 – in the new calendar year no team boasts more matches with at least one goal scored by the Giallorossi in the five major European tournaments (Aston Villa also has 17) .



– Roma have not won any of the last 12 Serie A matches in which they have conceded at least one goal, the longest streak for the Giallorossi since the 14 stretches between February and September 2005.



– Stephan El Shaarawy has scored five goals in this league, one more than those scored in the previous two seasons in Serie A (four).



– Carlos Augusto made four shots in the match against Roma: no Monza player has made more in a single match in this championship.



– After registering four clean sheets in the first five home games of Raffaele Palladino’s management, Monza have conceded at least one goal in the following eight matches played at the U-Power Stadium in Serie A.



– Luca Caldirola equaled his Serie A single-season goals record (two) set for Benevento in 2020/21 – of the defender’s four goals in the top flight, this is the first at home.



– Monza have committed their fifth direct error against Roma that led to an opponent’s goal this season: only Sassuolo (nine) and Roma (six) have recorded more in the current Serie A.



– Roma have failed to win in three matches in a row against newly promoted teams in Serie A (D2 L1) for the first time since the four matched between April and October 2007 under Luciano Spalletti on the bench.