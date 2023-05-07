Serie A: Napoli-Fiorentina 1-0, apotheosis at Maradona

Naples-Fiorentina 1-0 The record

It is an apotheosis at the Maradona stadium where Napoli sealed the Scudetto already conquered with the 1-0 victory over Fiorentina. Flags in the wind, chants, tears, applause, explosion of firecrackers and fireworks everywhere: inside and outside the stadium and throughout the city.

Napoli, in their first outing as Italian champions, won against a very attentive and compact Fiorentina team who came close to scoring several times through Jovic in the first half. In the second half two penalties for the hosts, Osimhen misses the first, but the second places it under the crossbar giving the three points to Napoli.

NAPLES – Fiorentina 1-0 in the 74th minute! Osimhen network. Osimhen tries again and this time he’s not wrong. Penalty kicked centrally under the crossbar.

The Maradona stadium exploded with joy with Osimhen’s goal, from a penalty, which seals the championship already mathematically won by Napoli. Maradona’s fifty thousand leapt to their feet, the noise was incredible, amidst choirs, shouts and bursts of firecrackers. A deafening noise that resonates throughout the city, where fans watch the match against Fiorentina in bars and other meeting places on the street, or gathered in houses with friends. Every missed opportunity for Napoli has always been accompanied by roars, audible throughout the city.

