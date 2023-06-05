Serie A: Napoli-Sampdoria 2-0. Scudetto party in Naples, the city is all blue

The match against Sampdoria is just a preview of the show and the big party that takes place after the match. It ends with the victory of the Azzurri (2-0) with goals in the second half from Osimhen on a penalty and Simeone in the finalwith a great shot from distance, in an atmosphere that is halfway between sport and big show.

At Maradona, a packed stadium, the show begins even before the game, with the awarding of Luciano Spalletti, best coach of the league (“An award that I want to share with my players, collaborators and all of you fans, thanks for the support”), by Di Lorenzo, best defenderand then Osimhen, best striker, e Kvaratskheliabest player of the season. Then he takes the field, but before the Azzurri’s triumphant championship is put to an end, there are two moments of great involvement for the players on the field and for the whole stadium.

Six minutes before the full whistle, Simeone, who has just replaced Osimhen, scores a beautiful goal with a shot from distance and the Argentine immediately runs towards the grandstand, showing the number 10 blue shirt which he points to the Pibe de Oro’s wife. Claudia Villafane, present in the grandstand. Then, one minute from the end, there is the tribute of the whole stadium to Fabio Quagliarella who is replaced and who leaves the Serie A fields at the age of 40. The footballer had already received a plaque during the warm-up from the fans who in curve A had greeted him with a banner (“Proud son of Partenope, from the mocking past to the glorious present, your sweat impregnated on our shirt, you will never be forgotten by your people. Thank you Fabio”). Quagliarella is moved, greeted by the choirs of ‘Maradona’, the stadium where he played in the 2009-2010 season, scoring 11 goals.

But it is after the final whistle from the referee Feliciani that the party explodes like a roar, broadcast live by RaiDue, which can be attended not only by the 55,000 spectators of ‘Maradona’ but also by tens of thousands of people crowded in four Neapolitan squares – as in Scampia, in front of the Vele – and in those of 17 towns in the province (protests from Giugliano, 125,000 inhabitants: “Why not here?”).

The climax of the evening takes place on a large stage set up in front of the grandstand, while 11 giant screens broadcast the images visible in every corner of the stadium. In the presence of the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, the president of the Lega Calcio, Lorenzo Casini and the CEO of Tim, Pietro Labriola, after the award ceremony with the medal of the players of the squad, Luciano Spalletti, Cristiano Giuntoli of the president De Laurentiis and all the managers, employees and collaborators of the company, Captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo raises the cup. A fireworks display accompanies the joy of the team as they lift and kiss the trophy. Then the show begins, presented by Stefano De Martino: singers and actors perform in a night of celebration and emotion for the Napoli fans, who rejoice in Piazza Plebiscito, in Largo Maradona, everywhere. After all, that of Napoli was truly a feat, sporting and beyond.

Resounding success with a little melancholy. For the missed tour of the city with the open bus that the fans would have wanted so much. And because he leaves Spalletti, the victorious leader (who assures: from home I will always cheer for Napoli. No owl!’). But it’s still a party.

Quagliarella’s emotion

