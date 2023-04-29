9
- Serie A: Roma-Milan 1-1, Saelemaekers responds to Abraham in recovery – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Roma-Milan 1-1: goals from Abraham and Saelemaekers | The direct The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Rome – Milan (1-1) Serie A 2022 – the Republic the Republic
- Roma-Milan, Tomori out at the interval: the reason Calciomercato.com
- Abraham goal in the 94th minute, equal to Saelemaekers in the 97th minute: Roma-Milan, the craziest of the 1-1 draws The Gazzetta dello Sport
- See full coverage on Google News