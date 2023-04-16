Serie A, Roma-Udinese 3-0: Mourinho consolidates the Champions League zone

The Roma beats 3-0 l’Udinese in the challenge valid for the 30th day of A leagueconquer the third consecutive championship victory and unplug the Milan in the standings, consolidating its position in the area Champions League. To unlock the match at the Olimpico is Bove, who in the 37th minute collects the penalty kicked on the post by Cristante and gives his team the lead. In the second half captain Pellegrini find the double on the counterattack, before that Rui Patricio neutralize Pereyra’s penalty by securing the victory. In recovery there is glory for too Abraham, who finds the goal again after more than two months. The appointment is now for Thursday evening, when Mourinho’s boys will be called upon to overturn the 1-0 win in Rotterdam in the second leg of the quarter-finals Europa League against the Feyenoord.

THE MATCH

Mourinho opts for a large turnover with Bove and Belotti, among others, on the pitch from 1′, while Sottil has to do without Beto in extremis and chooses to rely on Success supported by Pereyra. In the first minutes there is great intensity and pressure on the ball carriers on both sides, the reversals in front are continuous, the clashes of the game are wasted, but to see the first real goal of the match you have to wait until the 22nd: on the developments of a set piece the head of Manciniwhich, however, strikes centrally and finds the reflection of Silvestri. Udinese’s goalkeeper was still attentive in the 33rd minute with a powerful right foot from Wijnaldumbut on the following corner comes the episode that unlocks the match: header by Belotti (addressed out of the mirror), ball slamming into the Pereyra’s broad arm and penalty awarded by Giua after a review on the monitor. It shows up on the floppy disk Cristantewhich fully focuses on the palo. On the rebuttal the quicker it is Bove, good at taking advantage of the unguarded door to carry on his own. The last emotion of the first half comes from a nice free-kick by Pellegrini, who goes around the far post but once again finds Silvestri’s glove deflecting for a corner.

At the beginning of the second half, Udinese tries to strike up a reaction, but Mourinho’s eleven close off all the spaces perfectly and in the 55th minute they are deadly on the counterattack: Belotti sink, widen for Pellegrini who controls perfectly and hits the top corner with the big plate, with Silvestri barely managing to deflect. Everything seems to be going downhill for Roma, but in the 69th minute Giua whistles second penalty of the evening for a hand ballthis time of Mancini on Lovric’s attempted conclusion: Pereyra has the chance to shorten the distance, but gets hypnotized by a Big Rui Patrick. In the first minute of added time, even the substitutes celebrate: a perfect cross by Spinazzolawinning deadlift by Abraham burning a revisable Perez. The Englishman thus takes a weight off himself, returning to the goal over two months since the last time. A joy for him, a fundamental success for the team with a view to the return of the Europa League, but also in view of the next championship matches, given that in the next four days Roma will meet, in order, Atalanta, Milan, Monza and Inter. A cycle at the end of which the hierarchies of Serie A will certainly be clearer.

REPORT CARDS

Bove 6,5 – A match of great substance in the middle of the pitch, topped off by Cristante’s missed penalty that unlocks the game and earns him his second goal in Serie A.

Pellegrini 7 – He reacted to the failed penalty in the Europa League with a performance like a true leader: he fought for every ball, dragged his teammates along and made it 2-0, finding a goal from open play which he had been missing for over a year and a half in the league.

Belotti 6.5 – A first half of great sacrifice and suffering, spent hitting doors with his back to goal and working for his teammates. At the beginning of the second half, then, the ride and the assist for the 2-0 signed by Pellegrini.

Success 5 – Lots of clashes, lots of nervousness, no real goal chances. Complicated evening against one of the least drilled defenses in the league.

Pereyra 4.5 – We actually see it on two occasions: when he causes the penalty which then leads to 1-0 and when the potential 2-1 fails badly.

Amenities 6 – After such-and-such a first half, he revs up in the second half and, even without overdoing it, manages to create some headaches for the Giallorossi rearguard.

THE TABLE

Rome-Udinese 3-0

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio 7; Mancini 6, Smalling 6.5, Llorente 6.5; Celik 6 (29′ st Spinazzola 6,5), Cristante , Bove 6,5, El Shaarawy 6 (29′ st Zalewski 6); Pellegrini 7 (44′ st Tahirovic sv), Wijnaldum 6; Belotti 6.5 (29′ st Abraham 6.5).

Trainer: Mourinho 6,5

Udinese (3-5-1-1): New Year’s Eve 6.5; Becao 6, Bijol 6, Perez 5.5; Ehizibue 5.5 (26′ st Ebosele 5.5), Samardzic 5.5 (33′ st Pafundi 5.5), Walace 5, Lovric 6 (33′ st Nestorovski 5.5), Udogie 6 (41′ st Masina St.); Pereira 4.5; Success 5 (33′ st Thauvin 5.5).

Trainer: Thin 5

Referee: Jua

Markers: 37′ Bove (R), 10′ st Pellegrini (R), 45’+1 st Abraham (R)

Ammonite yourself: Pereyra (U), Success (U), Ehizibue (U), Mancini (R), Thauvin (U)

Expelled:

THE STATISTICS

• Lorenzo Pellegrini found his goal again from open play in Serie A for the first time in 560 days (Roma-Empoli on 3 October 2021).

• In 2023, Roma are the team that has collected the most points in home matches in the top five European leagues (21 points in eight top-flight matches at the Olimpico).

• As of 2023, Roma are the team that has won the most clean sheets in Serie A (nine).

• Only Victor Osimhen (seven) has scored more headed goals than Tammy Abraham this league season (four).

• Roma have won three matches without conceding and kept clean sheets in a single Serie A tournament for the first time since October 2017 (three 1-0 wins against Turin, Crotone and Bologna with Eusebio Di Francesco on the bench).

• Roberto Pereyra has missed 50% of his penalties taken in Serie A (2/4, both most recent against Salernitana in May 2022 and Roma tonight).

• Roma are the team that has sent the most players born after 1/1/2002 in Serie A this season (three, Cristian Volpato, Nicola Zalewski and Edoardo Bove).

• With tonight’s assist, Andrea Belotti took part in a goal in Serie A for the first time since the match against Empoli on 1 May 2022 (in which case he scored a hat-trick).

• Udinese have lost four of their last six away games in Serie A (W1, D1), as many as in their previous 17 away games (W7, D6).

• Udinese have failed to find the net in three of their last six league matches, as many as in the previous 14 matches.

• Udinese have lost two Serie A away games in a row without scoring for the first time since April 2019 (2-0 defeats v Lazio and Atalanta).

• Roma are the team who hit the most woodwork counting among teams in Europe’s top five leagues across all 2022/23 competitions: 27, at least four more than any other club.

• Roma are the side that has received the most penalties for favor in Serie A this season (nine) but also the one that has missed the most (three).

• Roma have won three Serie A matches in a row for the first time since October 2022 (v Inter, Lecce and Sampdoria in that case).

• Roma field six Italians in their starting XI in this top-flight tie against Udinese: the last time the Giallorossi fielded that many Italian players from the first minute in a Serie A match was on 18 October 2020 ( six, against Benevento).

• 50th appearance for Nehuen Perez for Udinese counting all competitions.