THE breaking latest news

Salernitana – BOLOGNA 2-2!

73′ Lykogiannis goal. Corner kicked by Kiriakopoulos, Lykogiannis anticipates Piatek and heads the ball into the net.

Salernitana – BOLOGNA 2-1

64′ Dia’s goal. New advantage for Salernitana with Dia who takes advantage of a scrum in the area and with a right foot finds the corner thanks also to a deflection by Schouten.

Salernitana – BOLOGNA 1-1

11′ Ferguson goal. Kiriakopoulos from the left raises his head and crosses into the area, Ferguson takes the time from Lucumì and heads into the corner.

Salernitana-Bologna 1-0

7′ Pirola goal. Corner kick for Salernitana, short ball for Candreva who crosses very well in the area where Pirola anticipates Lucumì and heads in.

Salernitana and Bologna share the stakes (2-2) at the end of a crackling match full of emotions. The grenades extended their streak of consecutive useful results to four (one win and three draws), the rossoblù team collected the second draw in a row. Sousa confirms the San Siro team as a whole, which impacts the match well, giving the impression of being able to unlock the result immediately. Advantage that comes after seven laps of the hand: short corner taken by Kastanos for Candreva who bowls in the center of the area for Pirola, able to soar higher than all and deposit the ball behind Skorupski, finding his first joy in the championship of series A.

The goal gave confidence to the Campania players who built the opportunity to double in the 11th minute: Dia invents for Mazzocchi, the winger enters the area but face to face with the goalkeeper tries a lob that is blocked without problems. Sixty seconds go by and at Arechi the ‘wrong goal, conceded goal’ rule materializes: Kyriakopoulos crosses from the left, Ferguson manages to anticipate Pirola and heads the ball past Ochoa. At 1-1, Bologna took control of the match and had the best chances to overturn. The clearest one occurs in the 22nd minute on Moro’s feet who, all alone in front of the goalkeeper, lets himself be anticipated by Gyomber at the time of the serve. At the end of time, the rossoblu recriminated for a contact in the area between Bradaric and Ferguson but first the referee and then the Var room let it go. We go to rest on the result of 1-1.

In the second half, the balance held up for more than a quarter of an hour. Sousa reorganizes Salernitana by inserting Vilhena and Piatek and the Campania players, after coming close to scoring, pass again in the 19th minute: following the development of a corner kick, the ball reaches Dia who, served by Daniliuc, controls and beats Skorupski also thanks to a detour. At 2-1 it is Bologna who try everything: Motta inserts Orsolini and Arnautovic. And the rossoblu immediately equalized the score, again on the developments of a corner: Lykogiannis (28′) took the time from Coulibaly and found the 2-2 with his head, causing the end credits to drop on the Arechi match.

Read the full article on ANSA.it