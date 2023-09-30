Serie A: Salernitana-Inter 0-4, poker show by Lautaro Martinez – Football

Salernitana-Inter 0-4 on the seventh day of Serie A THE NEWS

In the 89th minute Salernitana 0, Inter 4 Lautaro Martinez again, poker for him tonight

In the 85th minute Salernitana 0, Inter 3. Lautaro Martínez (Inter) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the center of the goal.

At 77′ Salernitana 0, Inter 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter) right footed shot from the center of the box to the high center of the goal. Assisted by Nicolò Barella with cross.

At 62′ Salernitana 0, Inter 1. Lautaro Martínez (Inter) right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcus Thuram with a cross.

Inter suffered for an hour, gritted their teeth but then found Lautaro Martinez who knocked out Salernitana in half an hour with a fantastic poker. At the Arechi the Nerazzurri won 4-0 and made up for the home misstep against Sassuolo. A good hour is not enough for the Granata to keep up with Inzaghi’s team which, in the end, spreads. Sousa strengthens the midfield, giving up the double attacking midfielder and relying on the 3-5-2 with Martegani in midfield and Bohinen and Legowski in midfield. Inzaghi leaves Lautaro Martinez on the bench and places Sanchez alongside Thuram, Pavard plays in defense, while Klaasen makes his debut in midfield from the 1st minute. The start is all Nerazzurri style: in the first ten minutes Inter shoots on three occasions, giving Arechi’s 28,000 shivers. Ochoa (6′) saves Carlos Augusto’s header; Sanchez and Dumfries shoot to the stars from an excellent position. Salernitana grits her teeth and gains confidence as the minutes pass. Martegani tries to take the Granata by the hand, Cabral varies all over the field but Dia (returning to the starting line-up after a month) fails to make an impact. At the half hour mark Kastanos finds a great left-footed shot from the edge that just misses the goal.

The best opportunity for Salernitana, however, occurred at the end of the first half: Bohinen took advantage of a hole in the Nerazzurri defense and launched Cabral who entered the area and shot with first intention but the aim was high. Inzaghi’s eleven tries to exploit above all the external lanes where Dumfries and Carlos Augusto are a constant danger but the home defence, albeit with some difficulties, keeps a good guard, going into the break at 0-0. In the second half the music does not change and after ten turns of the clock Inzaghi immediately plays the triple change, throwing Lautaro Martinez, Mkhitaryan and Asllani into the fray. It’s the move that changes the game. The Argentine needed just eight minutes to break the deadlock, taking advantage of Thuram’s run to the left and anticipating Ochoa coming out with an undersized touch. Salernitana, down by a goal, did not fall apart and in the 21st minute equalized with Legowski but the Pole’s starting position, on Martegani’s throw, was judged irregular by VAR. At this point the Granata lost their way and Inter spread with super Lautaro Martinez who first, taking advantage of an error by Ochoa, deposits the ball at the bottom of the bag. Then he converts a penalty earned by Thuram. And finally, he closes the score with a tap-in. Inter is back on track, Salernitana still has work to do.

