Serie A: Spezia-Monza 0-2 – Sport

Serie A: Spezia-Monza 0-2 The record

Monza doesn’t stop anymore, they beat Spezia in the Friday evening postponement for 0-2 and rise to 44 points in the standings, temporarily passing on the left side of the standings. A goal in each half, from Ciurria and Carlos Augusto, after being pardoned for mistakes in front of goal by the Ligurians, who with this defeat risk finding themselves in the relegation zone on Sunday if Verona win in Cremona. Palladino brings back the team that beat Fiorentina, with Colpani and Caprari supporting the atypical centre-forward Motta Carvalho. Semplici gives Nikolaou a break in defense and sets up Shomurodov in place of the injured Nzola. Spezia tries to start strong thanks to Bastoni’s descents on the left, but misses two gigantic chances in the first fifteen minutes with Kovalenko, the second even inside the small area. Monza then took the lead (21′) who found the corner with Ciurria from outside the area on the first shot after an action from the right by Colpani. Number 84, who grew up right in La Spezia, does not rejoice. The hosts feel the pinch and slow down the pace, but have a great chance to equalize with Amian (36′), left only by a corner kick from Kovalenko. Head shot by the Frenchman that ends high. In the final half Monza close to doubling: Carvalho to try the stunt (40′) after winning a rebound with Wisniewski, but Dragowski found with his fists to put in the corner. The Polish goalkeeper repeats himself shortly after with his feet (44′) at the end of an insistent raid by Carlos Augusto. Spezia returns to the field to equalize, but Monza manages possession and makes the whites run empty who almost succumb again when the unfortunate Kovalenko (55 ‘) deflects his head towards his own goal forcing Dragowski to a miraculous save in retreat . Semplici then called in fresh forces (Reca, Agudelo and Cipot) to regain the initiative, but Palladino responded by putting four behind with Birindelli full-back and opting for the weight of Petagna in place of Caprari. The teams lengthen and the opportunities become rarefied, that of Spezia becomes the pressure of desperation in search of a goal that reopens the game and perhaps the race for salvation. Agudelo sends a whisker over the crossbar after the umpteenth effort by Shomurodov (86’) and then in full recovery Carlos Augusto finds a highway on the left and beats Dragowski on the way out, closing the score.