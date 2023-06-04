Serie A, the latest verdicts: Atalanta and Roma in the Europa League, Verona-Spezia salvation play-off

Atalanta and Roma will play in the next Europa League, while Juventus, who finished seventh despite the victory in Udine, will take part in the Conference League. Provided that UEFA does not disqualify her for one year from the European cups. In this case, Fiorentina will take his place, eighth in the standings. In the event of Viola’s victory on Wednesday in the Conference League final against West Ham, the Italian team will play in the Europa League. With or without the disqualification of the Lady.