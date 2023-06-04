Home » Serie A, the latest verdicts: Atalanta and Roma in the Europa League, Verona-Spezia salvation play-off
Serie A, the latest verdicts: Atalanta and Roma in the Europa League, Verona-Spezia salvation play-off

Serie A, the latest verdicts: Atalanta and Roma in the Europa League, Verona-Spezia salvation play-off

Giallorossi and bianconeri will clash on Sunday at 20.45 to avoid relegation: extraordinary League council today to define neutral ground

Atalanta and Roma will play in the next Europa League, while Juventus, who finished seventh despite the victory in Udine, will take part in the Conference League. Provided that UEFA does not disqualify her for one year from the European cups. In this case, Fiorentina will take his place, eighth in the standings. In the event of Viola’s victory on Wednesday in the Conference League final against West Ham, the Italian team will play in the Europa League. With or without the disqualification of the Lady.

SALVATION PLAYOFF

However, Serie A is not over yet given that 38 days were not enough to define the name of the three teams that will relegate to Serie B: Verona and Spezia finished in third from bottom place with 31 points and Sunday will be the protagonists of a play-off kick-off at 20.45). The venue of the match will be defined today in an extraordinary League council.

