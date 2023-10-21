Serie A: Torino-Inter 0-2 LIVE and PHOTO on the pitch – Football

Torino-Inter 0-2 LIVE e PHOTOS on the pitch for the ninth day of Serie A

GOL

In the 67th minute Torino-INTER 0-2 Goal from Lautaro Martinez! Corner by Cahlanoglu, Acerbi pinches the ball at the near post and finds Lautaro’s aerial deflection at the second! Doubling the Nerazzurri’s lead!

In the 59th minute Torino-INTER 0-1 Goal from Thuram! Denzel Dumfries enters and is immediately decisive, the Dutchman points to Rodriguez and puts it in the middle for Thuram, who beats Milinkovic with a right-footed shot to the bottom corner!

Serie A: Torino-Inter

THE MATCH VIGIL

‘After the break, preparing for the matches is certainly not easy, I had the players on Wednesday, the South Americans are back. We know that we will meet an excellent team with a coach who is in his third year with them: we will need an excellent Inter.’ Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said this on the eve of the match against Torino. “We are working a lot on the defensive organization – added the European runner-up coach -, we know that we are doing well, but we still have to improve. In the last match we conceded two clearly avoidable goals: we have to improve every day and continue in this way , with the whole team participating in the non-possession phase”.

For further information Agenzia ANSA Turin: muscle injury, Zapata misses Inter The striker forced to the box in the big match against the Nerazzurri

“We know that a series of important and difficult matches will return. The boys know that I will need all of them, we will have to have great concentration and a great desire to work.” Simone Inzaghi, interviewed by InterTv, underlined that “Lautaro is a player with a great sense of belonging, in recent years he has continuously grown and clearly the band has made him even more responsible. Furthermore, he has extraordinary teammates who always try to put him in the better conditions – he added -. We are scoring a lot with different players, but we know that we can improve this too. We are trying to train as best we can, we also want more goals from our defenders who have the chance, from the midfielders, from the backs and clearly from our attackers.”

