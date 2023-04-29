Serie A: Turin 1-2 Atalanta – Football

news-txt”>

Atalanta conquered Torino and roared again in the Champions League zone: Zapata’s great goal in the 88th minute propelled Gasperini’s team into sixth place just two lengths behind the Milan-Roma duo. The grenades, on the other hand, collect their third defeat in their last four home games, but at the triple whistle they are applause from the stadium. (THE breaking latest news OF THE MATCH)

Juric thinks about the three matches in one week and makes more rotations than expected: the coach gives Singo and Vlasic a rest, so he relaunches Lazaro on the right and starts Miranchuk, the great ex of the match, from the first minute, while Karamoh replaces the Radonjic is injured. In the midfield there is Linetty to support Ilic with Ricci who remains out, the defensive trio is confirmed with Djidji, Schuurs and Buongiorno.

Gasperini has to deal with the many absences and shows up under the Mole with just 19 players, on the bench he has only six movement pawns. The ballot between Hojlund and Zapata is won by the Dane, for the rest the choices are forced with Djimsiti playing central defense between Toloi and Scalvini.

Big hugs and greetings between Juric and Gasperini, then the match begins at a slow pace. Hojlund is caged by Schuurs while Miranchuk and Karamoh fail to add speed and quality, the game remains locked at 0-0. In the right lane, however, Lazaro struggled to keep up with Zappacosta and it was precisely on this side that Atalanta broke through: the former Toro puts the turbo on and leaves the Austrian behind, then sees that Milinkovic-Savic is placed very badly and, even secluded position, manages to beat him at the near post. The Nerazzurri made a first move and the 1992-born did not rejoice out of respect for his former fans, while Juric tried to restore his support by replacing Karamoh with Vlasic during the interval. The Croatian immediately scares Sportiello with a shot from outside, Gasperini changes in attack by removing Hojlund and Pasalic for Zapata and Boga. The swirl of substitutions continues with Vojvoda and Ricci on one side and with Palomino on the other, the Bull fails to sting. Then, somewhat surprisingly, the grenade draw arrives: Miranchuk shoots from outside and Sportiello blocks short, Sanabria slingshots on the ball and scores his tenth goal of the season. Juric’s team even tries to overturn it, but in the 88th minute they are mocked: Schuurs, author of a capital performance, slips in chasing Zapata and the Colombian finds a great goal, putting an end to a fast that had lasted since November. It is the goal that closes the accounts, with Atalanta taking advantage of the draw between Rome and Milan and putting pressure on the competition. The Bull definitively says goodbye to the race in seventh place and remains at 42.

