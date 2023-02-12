Udinese Sassuolo 2-2 record

GOAL IN 45′ + 2! DEFREL GOAL! Udinese-SASSUOLO: 2-2. All equal again at the Dacia Arena! Bajrami shines on the right out, jumps Udogie and puts in a strong cross towards Defrel. Perez deflects the ball slightly and the French forward is not found unprepared, arriving at a decisive tap-in that leaves no way out for Silvestri. Goal at the end that levels the match again, assist by Bajrami.

GOAL IN THE 28′! GOAL BIJOL! UDINESE-Sassuolo: 2-1. Double Udinese! Free kick from 35 meters for the Friulians; Samardzic goes to serve, who with a soft and precise cross catches the insertion of Bijol, who slips behind Zortea and in a split ends in the net mocking Consigli. Udinese takes the lead again, assist by Samardzic.

GOAL IN THE 6′! GOAL HENRIQUE! Udinese-SASSUOLO: 1-1. Everything is equal again in Udine, fiery start to the match! After just 4′, Dionisi’s team put the match back in balance. Action that starts from the left of the field, with Laurienté who leaves Becao in place and puts in for Henrique. The number 7 opens the right plate and shoots on goal, then a fortuitous deflection by Bijol is decisive and puts Silvestri out. Black and green draw.

GOAL AT 1′! UDOGIE GOAL! UDINESE-Sassuolo: 1-0. Incredible at the Dacia Arena! Just twenty-two seconds are enough for the Friulian team to take the lead. Udogie frees himself on the right-footed out, receives the ball from Bijol and with a feint directs his right foot towards Consigli’s goal: the ball ends up in the corner pocket and a lightning advantage. Assist by Bijol.

