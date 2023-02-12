Home Health Serie A: Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo | ANSA. it
Health

Serie A: Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo | ANSA. it

by admin
Serie A: Udinese 2-2 Sassuolo | ANSA. it

Udinese Sassuolo 2-2 record

GOAL IN 45′ + 2! DEFREL GOAL! Udinese-SASSUOLO: 2-2. All equal again at the Dacia Arena! Bajrami shines on the right out, jumps Udogie and puts in a strong cross towards Defrel. Perez deflects the ball slightly and the French forward is not found unprepared, arriving at a decisive tap-in that leaves no way out for Silvestri. Goal at the end that levels the match again, assist by Bajrami.

GOAL IN THE 28′! GOAL BIJOL! UDINESE-Sassuolo: 2-1. Double Udinese! Free kick from 35 meters for the Friulians; Samardzic goes to serve, who with a soft and precise cross catches the insertion of Bijol, who slips behind Zortea and in a split ends in the net mocking Consigli. Udinese takes the lead again, assist by Samardzic.

GOAL IN THE 6′! GOAL HENRIQUE! Udinese-SASSUOLO: 1-1. Everything is equal again in Udine, fiery start to the match! After just 4′, Dionisi’s team put the match back in balance. Action that starts from the left of the field, with Laurienté who leaves Becao in place and puts in for Henrique. The number 7 opens the right plate and shoots on goal, then a fortuitous deflection by Bijol is decisive and puts Silvestri out. Black and green draw.

GOAL AT 1′! UDOGIE GOAL! UDINESE-Sassuolo: 1-0. Incredible at the Dacia Arena! Just twenty-two seconds are enough for the Friulian team to take the lead. Udogie frees himself on the right-footed out, receives the ball from Bijol and with a feint directs his right foot towards Consigli’s goal: the ball ends up in the corner pocket and a lightning advantage. Assist by Bijol.

See also  Diabetes, drugs like metformin can delay Parkinson's by 6 years: the Italian study

RESULTS

CLASSIFICATION

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

PROTOPORPHYRIA, THE LIGHT BURNS INSIDE ME

‘Longevity gene’ discovered, injection rejuvenates 10 years

New treatments for psoriasis: the latest news (2023)

Cospito, Pg of the Cassation: “41 bis is...

The mushrooms that regrow nerves

Regionals: turnout at 12 at 8.56%, a sharp...

Here’s what to eat and when to eat...

An undeclared allergen, Coop recalls the Rich Minestrone...

Ukraine latest news. Rocket attacks in the night...

Sexually transmitted diseases, for one boy out of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy