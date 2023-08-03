Serie B, OFFICIAL: the Tar readmits Lecco, rejected Reggina. It starts on the 29th with X and Y, Brescia ready | First page

Official responses of the first instance of administrative justice with regard to the cadet series: accepted the appeal of Lecco, rejected that of Reggina, which will now go to the Council of State. The TAR of Lazio has in fact readmitted the Lombards to Serie B, while rejecting the appeal of the Calabrians, declaring it “unproceedable”.

WAITING FOR THE COUNCIL OF STATE – Confirmed therefore the decisions of the federal council of 7 July on club registrations, reformed for Lecco the verdict of the section of the Coni guarantee college: however, the Football Federation has decided to wait for the Council of State, the last stage of administrative justice, which will have the last word on 29 August.

THE B STARTS WITH XEY – Serie B will start with the famous X and Y waiting for the Council of State: Lecco regains its deserved place on the field, while Brescia is ready to replace Reggina. Tomorrow the Federal Council will place Atalanta Under 23 in the ranks of Serie C after the exclusion of Siena.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

