First two advances of the 26th day of Serie B: resounding victory of Parma, who prevailed 4-3 at the home of leaders Frosinone despite the double numerical inferiority. Decisive for Pecchia’s team Vazquez, who opens and closes the scoring, with the 4-3 goal in the most difficult moment. Important victory also for the Pisa, who comeback against Perugia 2-1 at home. Morutan and Marin respond to Casasola’s advantage.

FROSINONE – PARMA 3-4



Clamorous victory for Parma, who won 4-3 in Frosinone and conquered Stirpe for the first time this season. Lively and entertaining match right from the start, with the Emilians freezing Stirpe after only six minutes thanks to Vazquez’s precise goring on Ansaldi’s cross. The Argentinian ex Inter and Torino was once again the protagonist in the 21st minute, with a cross-shot that was missed by Zanimacchia, but which still mocked Turati and made it 2-0. The leaders reacted immediately to the double, shortening the result five minutes later with the placing of Caso after a great control in the area. The guests restarted very well on the counterattack several times, and in the 36th minute they even found the 3-1 goal, with Zanimacchia’s right-footed plate. Returning after the interval, the Ciociari approach better, managing to shorten with Mulattieri in the 48th minute. Grosso’s team went into numerical superiority in the 56th minute, with the Emilians down to ten men due to the direct expulsion of Estevez. The hosts push even harder in the search for a 3-3, which arrives in the 71st minute with Moro’s first intention left foot. Just when Frosinone seems to have the game in hand, the second pearl of “Mudo” Vazquez arrives, who in the 73rd minute starts with his right foot from outside the box which is worth the Parma 4-3. Five minutes from the end, Pecchia’s team remained in 9, after the direct expulsion of substitute Camara. The visitors are stoic to the core, holding on in 9 against 11 until the end. It ends 4-3, the first home defeat this season for Frosinone, who remain on 55 points. Parma is relaunched, reaching 37 points.

PISA – PERUGIA 2-1



Home victory for Pisa, who come back against Perugia 2-1. In the first half of the game, the Tuscans start better and manage possession of the ball better. The game, however, takes Umbrian folds in the 31st minute, when the hosts remain outnumbered due to a last man foul by Hermannsson. Eight minutes later the guests took the lead, thanks to the usual Casasola who converted the penalty from eleven meters which made it 1-0. In the second half, despite the man down, Pisa is anything but: in the 51st minute Morutan makes it 1-1, with a left-footed billiard shot that goes off in the corner. Seven minutes later, D’Angelo’s eleven even doubled their lead, with Marin’s masterpiece from outside the area. Castori’s team pushed again in search of an equaliser, but in the 76th minute numerical parity was restored with the expulsion of Paz. In the final minutes the match fades away slowly, finishing 2-1. Pisa wins, rising to 38 points. Castori’s Perugia remains at 29.