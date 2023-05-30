Home » Serie B playoffs, Sudtirol wins in extremis: Bari mocked by Rover
Serie B playoffs, Sudtirol wins in extremis: Bari mocked by Rover

Serie B playoffs, Sudtirol wins in extremis: Bari mocked by Rover

Monday 29 May 2023, 10.38pm

The first challenge valid for the semifinals of Playoffs in Serie B ends with the 1-0 victory of South Tyrol against the Bari. The team of Bisoli hosted the training of Mignani in the first leg, imposing himself with a goal in the 92nd minute by Rover after a balanced game: the second leg will be played at the opponents’ home, al St. Nicholas, Friday 2 June. On the other hand, tomorrow atUnipol Domus they will face the Cagliari Of Ranieri and the Parma Of Pecchia.

Sudtirol-Bari, the match

In the early stages, it is Bari who maintain more possession of the ball and control of the match. Despite the initial supremacy from the point of view of the game, in the second part of the first half the match returned to balance with Sudtirol who tried to get closer to the opponent’s goal without success. at 33′ Antenucci goes close to scoring for the guests: the shot, directed to the left, is saved by Poluzzi. In the second half of the match, Sudtirol recriminated for a penalty kick in the 65th minute, not validated by Was. After a few minutes the clearest opportunity arrives: in the 75th minute Casiraghi carries out a perfect bank in the area for Mazzocchi, which however sends what was a penalty on the move just wide. When the challenge seemed to close on 0-0, here is the goal of Rover in the 92nd minute on an assist by Casiraghi fixing the score on the final 1-0.

See also  Eclampsia gravidarum: what it is, what are the symptoms and how to recognize it

