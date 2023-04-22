Serie B: thud of Reggina at home, Inzaghi surrenders to Brescia 2-1

It falls to Reggina which, in anticipation of the 34th day of Serie B, is defeated by Brescia at home 2-1. At the Granillo the guests go ahead with Mangraviti and came close to doubling on the counterattack several times, but the second goal came in the second half thanks to a tap-in by Rodriguez. The lob of is useless Bouah at the end. Salvation blow for Gastaldello who rises to 35 points, while Inzaghi remains at 46, still in the middle of the playoff area. In the final expelled (from the bench), Pierozzi and Ndoj.

Save hit of

Brescia, that clears the Granillo and wins against the

Reggina 2-1. The guests did better in the first half, who came close to taking the lead with Bisoli and then found it in the 11th minute: on the developments of a corner kick

Mangraviti manages to free himself in the area and scores his second goal in the league in the split. The Rondinelle press high and collect set pieces, from which series opportunities arise. The amaranth reaction is entrusted to Hernani, but his right-footed shot from outside the area goes wide. The match becomes physical and confused: Reggina wins the field, makes a lot of mistakes in finishing and relies on long balls to overcome the opponent’s pressing, with Brescia ready to start again on the counterattack. Just from a guest restart comes a great chance for Ayé, stopped by Colombi on the way out. The French striker would have another chance from the next corner kick, but again his right foot was not accurate. Inzaghi’s goalkeeper is then miraculous on the conclusion of

Loboyka, one step away from doubling from outside the box. Returning from the changing rooms, however, Reggina is a completely different one, who closes the opponents in his own half and commits

Andrenacci on corner. Hernani is always the most dangerous among the amaranths: the former Parma player snatches and kicks from outside the area, finding the providential deviation of a defender. In the 72nd minute, however, another freezing shower arrives for the hosts: yet another corner kick for the guests, the bank in the center of the area and a winning tap-in from

Rodriguez, good at unmarking himself at the far post. Only four minutes go by and Reggina reopens the game with the beautiful acrobatic lob by

Bouah.

Pierozzi he would have the equal ball on his head, but

Andrenacci it is once again miraculous. Tension in the final, with a furious melee in midfield and two reds for

I feel and Pierozzi himself. It therefore ends 2-1 for Brescia, who conquer three fundamental points for their salvation race, rising to 35 points. Instead, Reggina remains in the playoff area, at 46.