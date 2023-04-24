Serious accident between a motorcycle and a car: motorcyclist dead

A 64-year-old motorcyclist died after a accident road in Gaggiano (Milan). The crash between the victim’s motorbike and a car occurred around 6pm on Monday, along via Europa, in the hamlet of Vigano.

According to the first information received, the centaur died instantly. The driver and passenger of the car were not seriously injured. They were transported to the hospital by health personnel, who arrived not only by ambulance and self-medication but also by air ambulance.

Traffic along the road and in the area was slowed down to allow the carabinieri of the Abbiategrasso Company to make the findings. The dynamics of the accident are still to be understood in detail.







