An 85-year-old man died in a car accident in Gorgonzola (Milan). The collision, in which only the car driven by the elderly man was involved, took place a few minutes before 10 on Sunday, in via Michelangelo Buonarroti.

It was useless for the staff of the regional emergency emergency agency (AREU) to arrive on site with the air ambulance and an ambulance. The doctors could not help but ascertain the death of the motorist.

The carabinieri of the Pioltello Company also arrived in via Buonarroti, to make the findings and establish the dynamics, and the firefighters of the provincial command of Milan,







