“Serious and dangerous to health”

web The decision “of theAifa to make the free birth control pills it is serious and dangerous”. non-profit organization Pro Vita & Famiglia following the announcement by the Italian Medicines Agency. “There is nothing more dangerous for women’s health than trivializing issues that impact on their skin, such as abortion, contraception, gender and prostitution”, she warns Maria Rachele Ruiuof the organization’s management. And he asks: “How is it possible to reconcile the ‘free and free’ contraceptive pill as a panacea for all ills, without emphasizing the serious physical and psychological side effects that can lead to depression and suicidal instincts?”.

“Hormone Bombings” Ruiu warns: “Why invite young girls to bombard themselves with hormones, when we all refuse to eat a chicken that carries even the slightest trace? Where is women’s health being talked about today, on the occasion of the eighth national women’s health?”.

“Shameful attacks on abortion” As for abortion, Ruiu continues, “the attacks on anyone who wants to tell women what abortion is and the physical and psychological consequences it entails for health and who wants to offer them the right not to have an abortion, that is, every possible help to protect the child. In fact, there is no woman in Italy who has been forced to give birth due to possible non-applications of 194, but there are too many women forced to have an abortion for lack of valid help”.

“Defending Women’s Health” “It is necessary to defend women’s health from the gender ideology that has gone so far as to deny even our uniqueness and our medical needs – warns Ruiu -. Not to mention, then, the inhuman practice of the surrogate uterus, slavery of the third millennium ‘which intolerably offends the dignity of women and deeply undermines human relationships’, the Cassation says, of hypersexualisation and the prostitution market, i.e. the trafficking of women and girls made objects and pornography which is nothing else is that filmed prostitution. Women deserve better.”

Family Day: “Disconcerting measure while we are in a fall-rate emergency” Also against the decision was the leader of Family Day Massimiliano Gandolfini, who commented: “The measure leaves us disconcerted because it goes in the opposite direction to the problem of falling birth rates” and also makes available “important resources that could instead be allocated to alleviate the serious conditions of families who have disabilities and difficulties in buying medicines”.

And he continues: “At a time like this, in which we are experiencing the enormous and concrete problem of the demographic winter at a national level, a measure like this is arriving which goes exactly in the opposite direction. We believe that it is not useful for trying to remedy the problem of the falling birth rate”.

