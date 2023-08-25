Serious delivery bottlenecks for sterile drugs feared

Berlin – As of today, stricter legal regulations apply to the manufacture of sterile medicinal products. Pharmaceutical manufacturers in Germany will therefore no longer be able to produce a number of products in the foreseeable future. Serious delivery bottlenecks are imminent. “So that the production of important, sterile medicines does not come to a standstill, we need quick and bold solutions from politicians and the responsible authorities,” says BPI Chairman Dr. Hans Georg Feldmeier. “As the Federal Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry (BPI), we are happy to provide practical support.”

“Sterile medicinal products are rightly subject to very strict quality criteria,” explains Dr. Feldmeier. “But the new requirements go far beyond the goal and were also created completely without necessity. Foreseeably, instead of leading to improved supply, they will lead to increased supply bottlenecks.”

Example filter systems: where filters for sterile production used to be regularly checked and validated for their performance, they now have to be replaced automatically after each production of a batch. “This not only leads to an insane amount of hazardous waste, but also wastes scarce resources and financial resources,” states Dr. Feldmeier. “Even before the new regulations, there were already delivery problems with these filters. Now there is a great danger that a number of medicines will no longer be available at all. We are also talking about products that do not generate a large margin – but are extremely important for supply. It is all the more incomprehensible that our warnings have so far been ignored.”

bottlenecks threaten

In order to ensure serious bottlenecks in the supply of the population with mainly vital preparations, ranging from electrolyte solutions to radiotherapeutics/diagnostics and albumins, the manufacturers now need technical and financial support.

“Everywhere in the market, the same, no longer realizable conditions prevail for all manufacturers who supply the European market,” says Dr. Feldmeier. “The mantra often used in the past, ‘The market will take care of it’, no longer works. All manufacturers are equally affected by the mostly senseless tightening of the framework conditions for sterile production, but also by the ruinous price moratorium.”

Solutions are on the table

“Practical solutions with a sense of proportion are now needed when applying what is known as Annex 1 of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). The basis for this must be the manufacturer’s risk analysis. The price moratorium must be suspended for certain (super)vital medicines so that the changeover in production does not have to be borne exclusively by the manufacturers,” emphasizes Dr. Feldmeier.

“Medicines that are not already subject to the price moratorium, such as 0.9 percent NaCl infusion solutions, need appropriate reimbursement as part of the flat rate per case in order to ensure production in Germany and Europe.

Since “GMP-Annex 1″ is a European regulation, we suggest Europe-wide financial support for the companies concerned for the necessary technical conversions.”

