serious hygiene deficiencies, 150 kg of fish products seized

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Tarantoduring an inspection in a fish products warehouse, collaborated by personnel from the Veterinary Service of the Taranto ASL, they ascertained the detention for subsequent marketing to restaurateurs and retailers of approximately 150 kg of fish products (octopus, baby octopus , cuttlefish, squid) not subjected to HACCP self-control procedures.

Also following the verification of the precarious hygienic-sanitary and structural conditions of the premises to which the goods were exposed, the military personnel of the Unit proceeded with the administrative seizure of the fish products and reported the legal person responsible to the competent Administrative Authority.

The latter, at the end of the check, was administratively sanctioned for a total of 3,000 euros.

