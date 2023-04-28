«Serious risk for the use of inappropriate alternatives»- breaking latest news

Of Health editorial

Strong appeal by Acp, Sip and Fimp to urgently find a solution to the shortage of the medicine, recommended by the WHO and now lacking since November 2022

Now a dripping: that of drugs that are not a cyclical problem but is becoming a real emergency. Enough to push theCultural Association of Pediatricians (ACP), the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP) and the Italian Federation of Pediatricians to appeal to the Italian Medicines Agency for the lack of amoxicillin, an antibiotic used for all the most common infectious diseases of children. Among others, those from type A strep such as scarlet fever which are causing increasing cases in Italy and even more in other European countries.

The problem has persisted since November 2022 and has worsened. The three pediatric scientific and cultural societies underline that if starting from 2021 thethe deficiency concerned some formulations for hospital useas also recognized by Aifa for some months, the shortage at a territorial level concerns all formulations of amoxicillin, as a cyclical phenomenon in some situations, chronic in others. This is a serious and serious problem, and not just for primary care pediatric practice.

WHO recommended This antibiotic in fact, it is the first choice for all the most common infectious pathologies, as also indicated by the World Health Organization and by all relevant international guidelines. This is because it is low cost, effective and well tolerated, has low risks of adverse effects and above all contributes to the control of antibiotic resistance

, of which Italy has the sad record in Europe, together with Spain. Antibiotic resistance, we recall, is environmental and not individual: the risk is not only for the single individual, but for the whole community underline Acp, Sip and Fimp.

See also Children and the sun, a 'shield' for the most delicate eyes The causes of the unobtainability Why is amoxicillin unobtainable? The hypothesis that at the origin there is its low price, which does not encourage the pharmaceutical industry to produce. Yet the shortage of amoxicillin is causing more and more the prescription of inappropriate therapeutic alternatives, with the increased risk of adverse effects and reactions. It happens for example for the treatment of SBEA pharyngotonsillitis, otitis media and bacterial pneumonia, target infections for the use of amoxicillin and where each therapeutic alternative represents an inappropriate choice. Again, in terms of antibiotic resistance, think of the strains of E. Coli, increasingly resistant to amoxicillin-clavulanic acidmostly and improperly used today in the Italian pediatric context.

The strep epidemic This despite in the recent past Aifa itself rightly underlined the lack of use of amoxicillin, also documented during the lockdown, strongly recommending to direct the prescription towards this antibiotic where indicated. For several months, however, pediatricians have been forced to do exactly the opposite, since the prescriptive choice cannot be dictated by appropriateness, but by the availability of pharmacies, he explains Stephanie Manetti, ACP president. We are adapting to an increasingly chronic and widespread shortage, even during

the current epidemic of streptococcal infections

which in turn has exacerbated the problem of scarce availability and prescribing inappropriateness, with the risk of finding ourselves faced with suppurative complications that are increasingly difficult to treat, as already reported by some pediatric hospital wards.

Guarantee essential medicines The problem of shortages of drugs, including amoxicillin, is actually worldwide. We are aware of the various and complex steps necessary to get a drug on the market, which pass from the production of the active ingredient to the packaging, canning and marketing, steps that often take place in different countries. However, the availability of medicines declared essential by WHO should be ensured not only in production but also in distribution, and this should be ensured by national and international regulatory agencies. The appeal we make to the Italian government and AIFA therefore che efficient initiatives are promptly activated to make up for the shortage of essential medicineswhich today limits the quality of treatment of frequent infections in the entire population write the three companies. See also Covid, all the news of the day in real time

A situation that is becoming chronic According to pediatricians l



a situation is becoming chronic and must be prevented, making up for the lack of interest shown by industry in a production that is too inexpensive to be economically interesting. In the absence of companies willing to continue producing it, we should consider the possible alternatives that a universal healthcare system can provide: for example our country has a military pharmacological chemical plant with a renowned tradition in the production of first aid pharmacological products.

Instead, it seems that there is not too much interest in dealing with this problem: children are perhaps too few and not very important from this point of view, even if the problem – as mentioned – is not only a pediatric one. For this reason, the Cultural Association of Pediatricians (Acp) – with the support of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip) and the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (Fimp) – addressed these same considerations to Giorgio Pal, president of AIFA; and to Anna Maria Marra, substitute general manager of AIFA, to forcefully and urgently ask for a solution to this problemin order to be able to take appropriate care of the health of girls and boys, they conclude.