The Salmonella risk has hit another of the products most loved by children. Open your fridge, dear mothers, and pay attention to what you have bought: the Ministry of Health has spoken clearly in its latest alert.

When it comes to the health of our children, the apprehension of mothers will not love you too much. It is as if suddenly we were in battle, but without camouflage suit and helmet, totally vulnerable to the shots of the sharpshooters from the enemy who is in front of us.

We know, it’s a pretty stark image. Yet it perfectly explains the feeling that first pervades the brain and then the rest of the body when our children are sick. That’s why, the serious risk of salmonella which also came close in Italy for Easter with Kinder-branded eggs, has aroused a sort of collective psychosis, aimed at knowing more and more about contamination in order to avoid the worst.

We are talking, however, of a more than right and normal feeling, nothing to be blamed for. This time, however, the salmonella risk was not found in chocolate, but in a another product much loved by the little onesi.

In fact, frankfurters, although they are not among the most “genuine” preparations, make our children happy. In short, just one sandwich with frankfurter and chips to keep them quiet, at least for five minutes.

It is a simple and delicious dish that not even adults can resist, let’s imagine a 5 or 6 year old child. It is practically an impossible undertaking, yet attention is never too much. Only yesterday, in fact, we told you, dear mothers, about a food recall by the Ministry of Health, precisely for a batch of Fiorucci brand frankfurters.

Salmonella risk in frankfurters: what does the latest recall from the Ministry of Health say?

If yesterday’s alert, however, was linked to a possible presence of egg proteinresponsible for an allergic reaction in subjects, precisely, allergic to ovomucoid, ovalbumin and ovotransferrin, and the offending batch could, however, be safely consumed by those who did not suffer from it, the recall published on the website of the Ministry of Health on 18 /11/2022 applies to everyone.

Speaking of the alert, the recall note dates back to 11/14/2022 and the contaminated frankfurters are different. Specifically, we are talking about packs of 10 pieces x 1000 grams, 3 pieces x 250 grams and always of 3 pieces x 250 grams in the multipack format Scarlino brand and marketed by Salumificio Scarlino Srl based in Ugento, in the province of Lecce.

However, the production lot number affected by the recall is only one: 02/03/23L1 with expiration date or deadline for conservation on 02/03/2023. In the note from the Ministry, it is still read how the lot was withdrawn due to a serious risk to the health of consumers due to the presence of traces of Salmonella Spp inside them.

Precisely for this reason, in the event that dear mothers have one of these packs of Scarlino branded frankfurters in the fridge, it is important not to consume the product. Rather, take it back to the store where you bought it to also receive a refund.