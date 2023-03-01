CREMONA – The defeat is serious, very serious, because it pushes Roma out of the Champions League area on the theoretically most comfortable day. But in the locker room, the incredible argument that led to the expulsion of José Mourinho at the start of the second half held the court above all. It all started with an uncalled foul on Kumbulla on the sideline. Mourinho protested vigorously to the fourth official, Marco Serra, which drew the attention of referee Piccinini. The red card was immediate but the images show Mourinho’s lip not accepting the decision and pointing to Serra himself: “It’s him, it’s him who made a mistake” he yelled, before walking away and sitting in the central grandstand next to the disqualified deputy, Salvatore Foti. The rest of the match against Cremonese was then (formally) directed by the goalkeeping coach, Nuno Santos.

Cremonese-Roma: Mourinho expelled, fury against the referee and gesture of anger

The vent

So far we are talking about facts. But Mourinho made a very harsh accusation after the match: «I am an emotional type but certainly not crazy. To react like this something must have happened. Now I want to understand if I can move in the legal field to defend myself because I can’t stomach not being able to work next weekend while perhaps Mr. Serra goes to referee, even if it were in the Primavera championship. I don’t want to think or say that he, being from Turin, wanted to exclude me from Roma-Juventus. But the way I was treated is inexcusable.”

Who has seen?

Mourinho goes further, raises the bar, without however revealing the words that Serra would have said to him to provoke his reaction. Apparently the coach would have taken off after the fourth official, following the first protest, had ordered him to “make your c … his”. A video, on the other hand, tells that Serra (perhaps after the expulsion has already taken place) tells him twice “go home”. «After the match I went down to the locker room and asked Serra to honestly admit the words he had said – Mou explained – he replied that he didn’t remember. But he is a liar. I know there are no tapes of the interview but I hope that the gentlemen at the federal prosecutor’s office, who are always attentive, have recorded everything. Maybe one day Serra will become as good as Rocchi, Collina or Rosetti but from me, as a person, he will always have the same respect that he has shown me». Little, then.

Heavy

On the match, however, Mourinho is not looking for an alibi. How can they be there when a team that hasn’t won for 30 days and 27 years in Serie A beats you? «The excuse of tiredness does not exist, because five days had passed between Rome and Salzburg. It seemed that Cremonese was risking her life and we weren’t. We went better in the second half, with the changes of men and structure we managed to equalize. Frankly, it’s too heavy a punishment.”. From the possible second place, Rome is once again behind Lazio. «I had asked the players to play a game of imagination: we think this is the bottom of the league, if we win we’re in the Champions League and if we don’t win we’re in the Europa League. Unfortunately you have seen how it went. But I don’t consider the Champions League a goal, I prefer to dedicate myself to one commitment at a time.”