Perugia was defeated by ZAKA Kedzierzyn-Kozle in the semi-final first leg of the Champions League 2023 in men’s volleyball. The World Champions were beaten by the European Champions, capable of imposing themselves with a dry 3-1 (25-18; 24-26; 25-19; 25-22) in front of their own audience at the Azoty Arena. The Polish battleship, which has won the last two editions of the top continental event, gianted in the first set, but then the Block Devils were able to react in the second fraction. At that point the hosts raised the pace further and the light went out completely for coach Andrea Anastasi’s men.

The battleship from Umbria, one of the big favorites on the eve of winning the trophy, suffered its first defeat of the season in Europe (the third overall after the semi-final of the Italian Cup and match-2 of the quarter-finals of the Scudetto playoffs) and now the road to qualifying for the final in Turin is all uphill: it will be necessary to win the return match scheduled for next week at the PalaBarton by 3-0 or 3-1 and then also win the play-off golden set. ZAKSA, which in the quarterfinals had eliminated Trento (already defeated in the last two finals), seemed more performing and technically convincing, while Perugia was still stuck in an inside or outside moment.

The opposite Lukasz Kaczmarek (14 points), the spikers Bartosz Bednorz (23 points, 3 walls) e Aleksander Sliwka (7) made a difference in an imperial way. Also in the light were central defenders David Smith (11 points, 4 aces and 2 blocks) and Dmitrii Pashitskii (7, 2 blocks). The opposite was not enough in Perugia Jesus Herrera (14 points) and the star Wilfred Leon (17, 3 aces and 2 blocks), flanked by band Oleg Plotnytskyi (8) under the direction of Simone Giannelli.

Photo: Photo LiveMedia/Fabio Patamia

