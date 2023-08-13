‘Set an example for all’

With the Larian studios busy launching Hotfix 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 and developing the first Major Patch, the Digital Foundry team has completed the analysis on the graphics component and performance of the colossal role-playing experience just launched in version 1.0 by the Belgian software house .

From the columns of Eurogamer.net, the established collective of ‘tech enthusiast’ journalists does not hide their enthusiasm for Baldur’s Gate 3 and summarizes their judgment on the performance of the RPG by deeming that all high-budget video game developers they should take an example from Larian.

For the DF team, the developers of the AAA titles launched in recent months on PC (but not only) “they should be ashamed in comparing their work to that of the Larian studios, considering the incredible technical quality of BG3″. In the in-depth video that accompanies the special by Alex Battaglia, the Digital Foundry experts reflect on the extraordinary commitment made by European developers in guaranteeing a exceptionally high level of optimization (especially considering the vastness of the game world and the complexity of the gameplay) and support for a wide range of hardware configurations.

As remarked by the guys at DF, Larian studios knew push many of the graphics technologies to the limit that have made the fortune of the past generation consoles, a choice that has paid off in terms of purely performance and refinement of the code. The only flaws identified by Digital Foundry are those represented by the sporadic drops in framerate, the problems that have arisen in the management of DLSS and the lack of support for the FSR 2 upscaler at launch.

In leaving you with the above video, we remind you that on Everyeye.it you will find the complete report of our long test of Baldur’s Gate 3 before the review.