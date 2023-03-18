CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

7.00 Good morning friends of OA Sport. The first semi-final between Medvedev and Tiafoe will start no earlier than 21.00. Next it will be the turn of Sinner-Alcaraz. So it is hoped that the match can start around 23.00, maximum at midnight. It will clearly depend on how long the Russian and American go.

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the semifinal of the Indian Wells 2023 ATP Masters 1000 tournament between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Fifth act at ATP level of a saw that will characterize the tennis of the future but can already be considered a classic of the present. The budget reads two victories for the blue and as many for the Spanish; With the’last previous dated US Open 2022, the match of the year that saw Alcaraz prevail in the fifth set after the Italian had wasted a match point.

Jannik Sinner for the second time in his career will play a semifinal in a Masters 1000. After the victory in Miami 2021 control Baptist Agut the commitment in the penultimate act of a tournament of this level will always be on American soil and against a Spaniard. The class of 2001 has so far carried on a perfect course, raising the level of his tennis every time the quality of his opponent’s game soared. Sinner he struggled in the first two roundswhere he nevertheless managed to WIN against the transalpines Gasquet and Mannarino without conceding even a set; garlic eighths Jannik put in a great performance by demolishing 6-1 6-4 the Swiss WawrinkaWhile in the quarterfinals one of the best versions of his career was seen of the Italian that is served to beat in three sets the defending champion, the American Taylor Fritz (6-4 4-6 6-4). Blue at Indian Wells stands slowly putting together the pieces of the puzzle of his game, a puzzle Started building carefully last year and which is now bearing the first fruits, with the moment of the first big victory seeming to get closer and closer. In the semifinal the level will rise again, the memory of that now very famous match in New York will come back overwhelmingly, and the No. 13 in the world will need to be both physically and mentally ready to try bring out the best performance possible to beat Carlos Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz it’s still practically in the early days of this 2023. The Spanish he played just two tournaments before the Californian Masters 1000arriving both times in finale always finding Cameron Norrie, getting one win and one loss. He n.2 of the ATP ranking seeded n.1 of the draw looks in great shape thoughIndeed he didn’t concede a single set in his first four games at Indian Wells. Alcaraz made his direct debut at second round liquidating with a double 6-3 the insidious Kokkinakisbefore working slightly harder to overcome the Dutch obstacle Griekspoor (7-6 6-3); the Iberian then has benefited from Drape’s retirement in the round of 16r when the Briton was down 2-6 0-2 before bringing home a overwhelming victory in the quarterfinals beating Canadian Auger Aliassime for the first time in his career (6-4 6-4). Carlos Alcaraz already has two 1000 tournaments on his bulletin board, won in Miami and Madrid last yearbut the challenge with the blue does not leave him calm, as demonstrated by his words approaching the match. Tennis gives us a challenge between two players who have always displayed a stellar level of play when they met, a match in a rivalry that will mark history.

OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE by Jannik Sinner-Carlos Alcaraz, highly anticipated semifinal of the first Masters 1000 of the season underway in Indian Wells. An absolutely unmissable game for the Italian fans, with the blue chasing the second 1000 final of his career. Sinner-Alcaraz will be the second semifinal of the day, the third match scheduled at Stadium 1 from 7.00 pm Italian time. The blue and the Spanish will take the field at the end of the first men’s semifinal between Medvedev and Tiafoe, which will start after the women’s doubles final e not before 21.00 Italian (13 local). The match will be visible on TV on Sky Sport Tennis, streaming on Sky Go and NOW, have fun and good tennis everyone!

