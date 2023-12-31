Setting the Stage for 2024: Resolutions and Aspirations

As the calendar turns to 2024, a familiar cycle of resolutions continues. For some, it is a ritual without much hope of achievement. For others, it is a time to set broad goals and aspirations for the coming year.

Oftentimes, these resolutions are grand and ambitious but for many, the failure to maintain them results in disappointment. However, according to social psychologist and motivation researcher Omid Fotuhi, the value of resolutions should not solely be measured from their achievement. Rather, they should be seen as a means to become better through the pursuit of these goals.

Interestingly, the start of a new year provides an opportunity for everyone to recalibrate goals and reassess what is possible. Fotuhi suggests that people should set achievable goals to avoid disappointment, yet still keep a level of ambition to strive for something more than what they already have.

With 366 days ahead due to 2024 being a leap year, it is a clean slate for aspirations, and in many ways, the possibility of the unknown. As people set out to make their New Year’s resolutions, there is no doubt that there is a shared desire for growth and expansion, and perhaps 2024 will provide the chance to reach some of those long-awaited goals.

Share this: Facebook

X

